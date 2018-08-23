BAE : MSPO 2018

At MSPO 2018 we are highlighting a range of capabilities across the land and sea domain with the potential to modernise Poland's military landscape.

This includes the 57 Mk3 Naval Gun System, a highly flexible system designed to react quickly to rapidly changing battle scenarios, alongside our programmable 3P ammunition which gives the system operational flexibility and all-target capability. We will also feature combat vehicle offerings - the CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle and the M88A2 Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System (HERCULES).

Find us at stand F-49 at the Targi Kielce Exhibition and Congress Centre to learn more about our solutions.