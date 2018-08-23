Log in
BAE SYSTEMS
BAE : Mspo 2018
PU
BAE : New Scientist Live
PU
BAE : Dvd 2018
PU
BAE : MSPO 2018

08/23/2018 | 07:57pm CEST
MSPO 2018
4 - 8 September 20182018-09-04T09:00:01+02:002018-09-08T08:59:59+02:00
Kielce, 25-672, Polandul. Zakładowa 1,Kielce,25-672,Poland
At MSPO 2018 we are highlighting a range of capabilities across the land and sea domain with the potential to modernise Poland's military landscape.
This includes the 57 Mk3 Naval Gun System, a highly flexible system designed to react quickly to rapidly changing battle scenarios, alongside our programmable 3P ammunition which gives the system operational flexibility and all-target capability. We will also feature combat vehicle offerings - the CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle and the M88A2 Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System (HERCULES).
Find us at stand F-49 at the Targi Kielce Exhibition and Congress Centre to learn more about our solutions.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Latest news on BAE SYSTEMS
More news
08/02BAE Systems PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/18Lockheed enhances German partnerships for 'must-win' military helicopter bid 
03/21Powell Enters The Spotlight, Salesforce Makes A Buy, Tesla Enters A Bear Mark.. 
03/21WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Jerome Powell In The Spotlight 
03/21Saudi crown prince meets with Lockheed, Boeing 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 441 M
EBIT 2018 1 891 M
Net income 2018 1 129 M
Debt 2018 720 M
Yield 2018 3,62%
P/E ratio 2018 17,11
P/E ratio 2019 16,01
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 19 788 M
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter John Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS7.78%25 434
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.59%108 797
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.04%92 380
GENERAL DYNAMICS-4.17%57 763
RAYTHEON6.79%57 223
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.84%51 920
