BAE SYSTEMS

BAE : New Scientist Live

08/23/2018
New Scientist Live
20 September 2018 - 23 September 20172018-09-20T12:07:48+02:002017-09-23T12:07:54+02:00
London, E16 1XL, United KingdomRoyal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway,London,E16 1XL,United Kingdom
As part of our programme of public engagement on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) we are proud to sponsor New Scientist Live at the ExCeL centre, London Docklands.
New Scientist Live is an event for eight to 80 year olds and brings together an exciting mix of talks, exhibitions and experiences in five different zones: Technology (sponsored by BAE Systems), Cosmos, Humans, Engineering and Earth. This year's speakers include Tim Peake the Astronaut, Hannah Fry the mathematician and broadcaster, the explorer Will Mallard and Henry Marsh the neurosurgeon and author.
Joins us to test your maths and physics skills, try your hand at our Trajectory Challenge and in balancing a load on a model Aircraft Carrier!
And we celebrate 100 years of the Royal Air Force by helping bring aircraft to life on your mobile and demonstrate how BAE Systems' history shaped the future of aerospace. Employees from across BAE Systems will also be on hand to talk about how they joined the Company and how they use technology every day at work.
Finally, some of our technologists will be taking to the stage in the Technology zone to talk about how mixed reality is being developed for military aircraft and how our teams detect and deter cyber-attacks.
Visit us in the Technology zoneat stand 1711.
Register to attend
Book your tickets to New Scientist Live, the world's most exciting festival of ideas for anyone and everyone with a curious mind. The show offers interactive experiences, interesting talks delivered by notable guest speakers, as well as, engaging exhibits to explore.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 11:31:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 441 M
EBIT 2018 1 891 M
Net income 2018 1 129 M
Debt 2018 720 M
Yield 2018 3,62%
P/E ratio 2018 17,11
P/E ratio 2019 16,01
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 19 788 M
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter John Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS7.78%25 434
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.59%108 797
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.04%92 380
GENERAL DYNAMICS-4.17%57 763
RAYTHEON6.79%57 223
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.84%51 920
