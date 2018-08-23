BAE : New Scientist Live

As part of our programme of public engagement on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) we are proud to sponsor New Scientist Live at the ExCeL centre, London Docklands.

New Scientist Live is an event for eight to 80 year olds and brings together an exciting mix of talks, exhibitions and experiences in five different zones: Technology (sponsored by BAE Systems), Cosmos, Humans, Engineering and Earth. This year's speakers include Tim Peake the Astronaut, Hannah Fry the mathematician and broadcaster, the explorer Will Mallard and Henry Marsh the neurosurgeon and author.

Joins us to test your maths and physics skills, try your hand at our Trajectory Challenge and in balancing a load on a model Aircraft Carrier!

And we celebrate 100 years of the Royal Air Force by helping bring aircraft to life on your mobile and demonstrate how BAE Systems' history shaped the future of aerospace. Employees from across BAE Systems will also be on hand to talk about how they joined the Company and how they use technology every day at work.

Finally, some of our technologists will be taking to the stage in the Technology zone to talk about how mixed reality is being developed for military aircraft and how our teams detect and deter cyber-attacks.

Technology zone

