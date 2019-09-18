BAE : Qatar Typhoon and Hawkprogramme in full swing

Update on the Qatar Typhoon and Hawk programme, one year on.

Substantial progress has been made on the contract between BAE Systems and the Government of Qatar for the provision of 24 Typhoon aircraft, 9 Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers and a six-year availability support service which came into effect one year ago today.

The company's rapid mobilisation of highly qualified resources means that over 50 BAE Systems employees are now based in Qatar, with an active recruitment and development programme aiming to create careers for over 300 employees in Qatar by 2022, when the first aircraft are delivered.

Tony Gilchrist, Director Middle East BAE Systems said:

'Since the contract became effective a year ago, great progress has been made against our mutually agreed milestones, with all commitments delivered on schedule. Our teams in the UK and in Qatar are working hard alongside our Qatari partners and stakeholders to deliver this important programme.'

The upcoming opening of the new Technical Institute is a significant demonstration of the ongoing success of the collaboration. The Institute will provide hundreds of Qataris with the critical skills required to support air platforms and offer a route to future employment in highly skilled engineering and technical positions within the Qatari Armed Forces.

Mr Gilchrist said: 'The Technical Institute will deliver internationally accredited training in English language and engineering subjects, directly supporting Qatar's aspirations for manpower development under Qatar's National Vision.'

Alongside significant progress in Qatar, the first Qatari students have been able to start their training in the UK, with 65 students taking English language training at the Royal Air Force Cosford base this year. The first of these students have now transferred into technical training and will eventually join the Royal Air Force and Qatar Amiri Air Force Typhoon Joint Squadron.

The Joint Squadron will enable UK and Qatari personnel (pilots and ground crew) to train alongside one another and to gain mutual valuable experience operating the aircraft. This will also help Qatar prepare for the acceptance of the first Typhoon deliveries in 2022.

