Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BAE Systems    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS (BA.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BAE : Rheinmetall and BAE Systems to create a UK based Land Systems Joint Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 01:04pm EST

The new Joint Venture will be headquartered at BAE Systems' facility in Telford, England and will sustain over 400 jobs in the UK, as well as preserve key technology and engineering skills.

Rheinmetall will purchase a 55% stake in the existing BAE Systems UK based combat vehicles business, with BAE Systems retaining 45%. The establishment of the new Joint Venture is subject to regulatory approvals which are anticipated to be completed in the first half of 2019. Once the approvals have been completed, the Joint Venture will be known as Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL).

In addition to managing and growing the existing combat vehicle support business, the intent is for the new Joint Venture to play a major role in the delivery of the British Army's new Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) and other strategic combat vehicles programmes.

The combination of Rheinmetall's military vehicles technology and products with the additional capabilities and products brought to the Joint Venture by BAE Systems, such as Trojan, Terrier, Warrior, military bridging and the AS90 self-propelled artillery system will create a European market leader in the military vehicle sector. RBSL will have the potential to create hundreds of additional UK jobs, both in Telford and the wider supply chain. While initially focused on these major UK programmes, RBSL will also form an integral part of Rheinmetall's Vehicle Systems Division and will participate in and contribute to various global military vehicle pursuits and contracts.

Jennifer Osbaldestin, Managing Director of BAE Systems Land UK business, said: 'We are committed to evolving our combat vehicles business so that we better serve our customers' future interests. Joining forces with Rheinmetall in the UK provides renewed purpose for our vehicles business and allows us to deliver products, services and technology that help land forces excel in their vital roles. We look forward to working together to ensure the Joint Venture is a trusted supplier to the British Army and our international customers.'

Ben Hudson, Global Head of Rheinmetall's Vehicle Systems Division, said: 'We are excited about the potential the new Joint Venture holds for Rheinmetall, BAE Systems and ultimately our customers. The combined capabilities of our two great companies will offer our customers a comprehensive portfolio of military vehicles and associated technologies both now and into the future. We are proud to invest in the UK and expect to substantially grow the current business and the Telford manufacturing facility over the coming years.'

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 18:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAE SYSTEMS
01:04pBAE : Rheinmetall and BAE Systems to create a UK based Land Systems Joint Ventur..
PU
09:43aRHEINMETALL : BAE to form United Kingdom-based joint venture
AQ
06:02aBAE : Rheinmetall, BAE Systems form joint venture in Britain
RE
05:54aRheinmetall, BAE to Form U.K.-Based Joint Venture
DJ
01/18BAE : British Equestrian teams set to benefitfrom fighter jet technology
AQ
01/18BAE : Sign Up for Air Mission Planning and Support Conference as Gold Sponsors
AQ
01/17BAE : British Equestrian teams set to benefit from fighter jet technology
PU
01/17BAE : sign up for Air Mission Planning and Support Conference as Gold Sponsors
AQ
01/17BAE : FADEC Alliance signs agreement with Lufthansa Technik to provide LEAP Engi..
PU
01/17BAE : Harnessing tech for sporting success
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 457 M
EBIT 2018 1 881 M
Net income 2018 1 114 M
Debt 2018 796 M
Yield 2018 4,37%
P/E ratio 2018 14,72
P/E ratio 2019 13,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 16 299 M
Chart BAE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 6,38  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter John Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS11.06%20 979
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.97%98 339
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.03%80 455
GENERAL DYNAMICS7.23%49 078
RAYTHEON7.86%47 072
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION9.33%46 487
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.