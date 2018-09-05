BAE : Soldier On and BAE Systems Australia partnership to secure the futures of those who have served

Having partnered with Soldier On since 2015, BAE Systems Australia has today committed a donation of $250,000. This donation enables an expansion of Soldier On's health and wellbeing, education, employment and social programs and will complement BAE Systems' employee fundraising and volunteering program.

These programs are vitally important to the service community, with one in four ex-service men and women experiencing a mental health issue each year.

Soldier On's programs focus on the prevention and treatment of these issues by providing physical and mental health rehabilitation, education, employment and career transition support, as well as creating meaningful connections and a sense of belonging.

Incoming Soldier On CEO Matt Jones said: 'On average there are more than 5000 individuals leaving the Australian Defence Force and National Security Agencies each year. While not everyone needs or wants help, it's important that they know it is not only available to them, but their family as well.'

'Soldier On is so grateful for the support of BAE Systems Australia. This major donation and our ongoing partnership, will not only allow us to support more service personnel and their families across the country, it sends the message that large organisations like BAE, care about those who have served our nation.'

BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive Gabby Costigan said: 'We are grateful for the courage and sacrifice of the men and women who have served our country, and we're proud to support the important work that Soldier On is doing to support them after their service.

'Our workforce is a passionate supporter of Soldier On and this partnership will facilitate meaningful support through a range of fundraising and volunteering opportunities.

'Together, BAE Systems Australia and Soldier On are creating and supporting a legacy for Australia's service community and their families.'