BAE Systems : 2019 Earnings to Benefit After Settling of Overseas Tax Matter

By Oliver Griffin



BAE Systems PLC (BA.LN) said Thursday that it will have a one-off non-cash benefit in its 2019 earnings after it settled an overseas tax matter.

The British defense company said it would also recognize a provision after the European Commission ruled that the U.K.'s Controlled Foreign Company regime partially represents state aid.

Following these two factors, BAE said it expects to book a net earnings per share benefit to underlying earnings in 2019 of around 5 pence.

