BAE Systems

BAE SYSTEMS

(BA.)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/18 03:31:25 am
514.3 GBp   -0.83%
BAE SYSTEMS : 2019 Earnings to Benefit After Settling of Overseas Tax Matter
02:10aBAE : Tax provisions
07/12BAE : Noise reduction technologies to protect marine life
BAE Systems : 2019 Earnings to Benefit After Settling of Overseas Tax Matter

07/18/2019 | 02:49am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

BAE Systems PLC (BA.LN) said Thursday that it will have a one-off non-cash benefit in its 2019 earnings after it settled an overseas tax matter.

The British defense company said it would also recognize a provision after the European Commission ruled that the U.K.'s Controlled Foreign Company regime partially represents state aid.

Following these two factors, BAE said it expects to book a net earnings per share benefit to underlying earnings in 2019 of around 5 pence.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS 0.35% 518.6 Delayed Quote.12.94%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC (ADR) End-of-day quote.
