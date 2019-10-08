BAE : U.S. Army Extends BAE Systems Contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle Upgrades

By Stephen Nakrosis

BAE Systems PLC (BAESY) said Tuesday it received a contract extension from the U.S. Army for continued production of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

The contract modification, which is worth up to $269 million, calls for an additional 168 upgraded Bradley A4 vehicles.

BAE previously was awarded funding for production of 164 Bradley A4 vehicles. The award of this option brings the total production funding to $578 million, the company said.

Work will take place in Texarkana, Texas, Aiken, South Carolina; Anniston, Alabama; Minneapolis, Minnesota; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and York, Pennsylvania.

