Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BAE Systems    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS

(BA.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BAE : U.S. Army Extends BAE Systems Contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle Upgrades

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

BAE Systems PLC (BAESY) said Tuesday it received a contract extension from the U.S. Army for continued production of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

The contract modification, which is worth up to $269 million, calls for an additional 168 upgraded Bradley A4 vehicles.

BAE previously was awarded funding for production of 164 Bradley A4 vehicles. The award of this option brings the total production funding to $578 million, the company said.

Work will take place in Texarkana, Texas, Aiken, South Carolina; Anniston, Alabama; Minneapolis, Minnesota; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and York, Pennsylvania.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAE SYSTEMS
03:10pBAE : U.S. Army Extends BAE Systems Contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle Upgrad..
DJ
10:55aBAE : U.S. Army extends contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle upgrades
PU
10/03BAE : HMS SPEY named at official ceremony
PU
09/27BAE : Advanced Typhoon delivered to the Royal Air Force
PU
09/25BAE : wins $2.7 billion U.S. defence contract - Pentagon
RE
09/19BAE : wins $495 million U.S. defence contract - Pentagon
RE
09/19Kier falls to loss as restructuring costs mount
RE
09/18BAE : Intelligence & Security (I&S) sector is appraised at Capability Maturity M..
AQ
09/18ELBIT : BAE Systems' selected to integrate Active Protection System solution int..
AQ
09/18BAE : An experienced team established for U.S. Air Force Launch Systems Engineer..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 20 098 M
EBIT 2019 2 119 M
Net income 2019 1 320 M
Debt 2019 921 M
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
Capitalization 17 587 M
Chart BAE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 606,00  GBp
Last Close Price 550,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter John Lynas Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS19.95%21 732
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.62%113 253
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION47.02%108 379
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION50.23%62 251
RAYTHEON26.49%54 030
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION12.36%50 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group