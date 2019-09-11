Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BAE Systems    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS

(BA.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BAE : demonstrates first integration of Unmanned Surface Vessel with Royal Navy warship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 04:57am EDT

At a time of increased threat to international shipping, BAE Systems will this week demonstrate for the first time how Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) can be fully integrated with operational Royal Navy warships to extend their reach beyond the horizon and reduce sailors' exposure to danger.

An unmanned Pacific 24 Rigid Inflatable Boat (P24 RIB) will be integrated with the combat system of HMS Argyll, a Type 23 frigate, in a series of waterborne demonstrations in London's Docklands at DSEI 2019, the international defence and security event.

At 7.8 metres long, the P24 RIB has a speed of 38 knots and can operate for up to 45 hours at patrol speed or 100 nautical miles in pursuit mode, while being controlled remotely or operating autonomously. Its integration with an active warship has potential applications across a range of missions, including anti-piracy operations, border control, intelligence gathering, maritime security and force protection.

At the show, technologists from BAE Systems, in collaboration with the Royal Navy, Dstl and autonomous systems supplier L3Harris, will demonstrate the potential to make naval missions faster, easier and safer by carrying out high-speed exercises that mimic real world scenarios that include force protection, threat intercept and chase missions.

The P24 RIB, designed and built by BAE Systems, is the standard sea boat for the Royal Navy and is used widely across its surface fleet. It is also used extensively by the Royal Marines, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, Ministry of Defence Police and by allied navies and by overseas security forces. The new autonomous capability has the potential to be retrofitted to existing P24 RIBs.

A key part of proving the technology for future operational use has been to ensure a secure connection between the combat management and sensor system on board the warship and the off-board systems on the RIB.

Early trials of the technology have been conducted in collaboration with the Royal Navy's new autonomy and lethality accelerator programme, Navy X.

Cdr Sean Trevethan, Royal Navy Fleet Robotics Officer, said:

'This is much more than an Unmanned Surface Vessel demonstration for the Royal Navy. What we are doing is the first step in exploiting system architecture in a complex warship to integrate an unmanned system into the ship. This ensures the system and its payload fully contribute to the warfighting capability of the ship.


'Ultimately this will change the way we fight - through integrated command and control - and lead to development of new tactics, techniques and procedures. The P24 RIB is well known to the Royal Navy and has a lot of potential in terms of its payload and deployment as an unmanned system. The Royal Navy is excited at the prospect of developing this capability.'

Mike Woods, Chief Technologist for BAE Systems' Maritime Services business, said:

'This technology represents a huge step forward in the interaction between human and machine, combining sophisticated autonomous technology with human capabilities to overcome many of the challenges faced in difficult conditions at sea.'

The version of the autonomous P24 RIB on show at DSEI has been modified for optional unmanned operation and fitted with additional sensors and effectors including a high-resolution optical and thermal camera and Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) system, capable of emitting warning messages at distance. It is also equipped with automated navigational decision-making technologies, freeing up operators to focus on mission critical information from afar.

The P24 has pre-programmed intelligent behaviours to position itself appropriately in relation to a potential threat. However, its planned weapons system, developed by MSI Systems with BAE Systems, remains firmly under a human operator's control, ensuring that while the vessel can operate and navigate autonomously, there will always be a highly-trained operator, making the final decision on engagement and targeting.

For the past four years we have been working in collaboration to develop this 'first of its kind' technology. We are proud to have matured autonomous maritime technology significantly, positioning the UK as a forward thinker in this unique space and providing a crucial advantage where it counts.

Mike Woods


, Chief Technologist, BAE Systems Maritime Services.

The demonstrations highlight the collaborative effort of industry working alongside Dstl partners in supporting the future of the Royal Navy, and the advancement of technology in providing non-lethal and lethal advantage to our military forces.

First introduced on an experimental basis in 2015 and trialled as part of the Royal Navy's Unmanned Warrior exercise in 2016, BAE Systems is working with the Ministry of Defence to continue a series of capability demonstrations, including NATO trials, designed to further test the integration of the technology with existing warship combat management systems trials and its planned weapons systems.

Woods added: 'For the past four years we have been working in collaboration to develop this 'first of its kind' technology. We are proud to have matured autonomous maritime technology significantly, positioning the UK as a forward thinker in this unique space and providing a crucial advantage where it counts.'

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 08:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAE SYSTEMS
04:57aBAE : demonstrates first integration of Unmanned Surface Vessel with Royal Navy ..
PU
09/10BAE : Unveils new archer mobilie howitzer at dsei
AQ
09/10BAE : Engineers achieve more explosive power from new mixing technology
AQ
09/10BAE : wins contracts totalling £112m to support small boats across the UK
PU
09/10BAE : New mixing technology achieves more explosive power
PU
09/10BAE : Collaboration with Prismatic
PU
09/09BAE : Future Combat Air System
PU
09/06BAE : Delegation visits twi
AQ
09/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Strong sterling knocks FTSE 100 despite trade lull
RE
09/05KKR to sell or float German defence supplier Hensoldt - sources
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 19 906 M
EBIT 2019 2 104 M
Net income 2019 1 320 M
Debt 2019 920 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 18 185 M
Chart BAE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 606,00  GBp
Last Close Price 568,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter John Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS23.69%22 462
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.95%115 542
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION45.21%107 684
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION45.30%60 081
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.63%54 136
RAYTHEON25.84%53 749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group