Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BAE Systems    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS

(BA.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BAE : finance chief Lynas to retire next year, taps Greve as successor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 02:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence company, said group finance director Peter Lynas would retire on March 31 next year and be succeeded by oil and gas industry veteran Brad Greve.

Greve has been appointed as group finance director designate. He will join next month and take over from Lynas, who has held the post for more than eight years, on April 1.

BAE said Greve had more than 30 years experience with large multinational organisations in the oil and gas industry across Europe, the United States, South America and Africa.

Last week BAE said improvements in its maritime and combat vehicle operations helped drive a rise in first-half earnings against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty that has dampened hopes for a major order from Saudi Arabia.

BAE said that most recently Greve has been the top financial executive responsible for overseeing $20 billion (£16.48 billion) of annual revenue and $1 billion of annual capital expenditure as financial controller of the Wells business at Schlumberger.

He will receive a base salary of 610,000 pounds and can participate in the group's annual incentive and long term incentive plan.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAE SYSTEMS
02:44aBAE : finance chief Lynas to retire next year, taps Greve as successor
RE
08/08BAE : Directorate Change
PU
08/08BAE SYSTEMS : Brad Greve to Succeed Peter Lynas as Finance Director
DJ
08/07BAE : to enhance maritime operations and flight safety systems aboard large deck..
PU
08/07LONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Fight Back As The Dust Settles On Trade War Es..
DJ
08/05PATRICK THOMAS : Defense Intelligence Agency Awards $17 Billion Contract to 16 C..
DJ
07/31BAE Systems' earnings grow on operational improvements
RE
07/31BAE : Pretax Profit Rose in 1st Half, Sees Debt Flat
DJ
07/24HARRIS : Bae systems announces evolution in unmanned boat technology
AQ
07/19Britain and Sweden agree to co-operate on fighter plans
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 19 869 M
EBIT 2019 2 101 M
Net income 2019 1 317 M
Debt 2019 943 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 18 215 M
Chart BAE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 607,25  GBp
Last Close Price 569,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter John Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS23.91%22 109
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.16%111 314
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION44.05%104 289
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION50.66%61 152
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.04%52 113
RAYTHEON20.34%51 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group