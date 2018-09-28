BAE : recognized as an industry leader in supply chain diversity

Dempsey received the prestigious 2018 Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) Chairman's Award for Minority Supplier Development Leader of the Year during its annual leaders and legends awards ceremony held in National Harbor, Maryland on September 25, 2018.

'At BAE Systems, we are committed to partnering with businesses that help us offer the best technical solutions to meet the mission needs of our customers,' said Diane Dempsey, Director of Small Business Programs at BAE Systems. 'The CRMSDC has helped introduce us to a number of outstanding small businesses and minority entrepreneurs, and the organization keeps growing - opening new doors and new opportunities for its corporate members and certified minority businesses.'

In 2017, approximately 10 percent of BAE Systems subcontracts were awarded to disadvantaged small businesses, well exceeding the 5 percent industry targets set by both the U.S. Department of Defense and the Small Business Administration.

'Partnering with small disadvantaged companies isn't just good for business,' said Terry Ward, Vice President of Contracts for BAE Systems' Intelligence & Security sector. 'It helps to enhance our supply chain, meet our customer requirements, and creates jobs that contribute to the overall well-being of our economy. Diane is an asset to our business and strong supporter of the CRMSDC and its ongoing mission.'

The CRMSDC serves Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia and is one of 23 affiliate councils of the National Minority Supplier Development Council. The organization is dedicated to helping its corporate members diversify their supply chains by connecting them to certified minority businesses.

BAE Systems has been a proud corporate member of the CRMSDC for more than 12 years, serving on the Council's board of directors since 2006. Other corporate members include Fortune 100 companies, universities, state and local governments, and large federal government contractors.