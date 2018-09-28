Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BAE Systems    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS (BA.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BAE : recognized as an industry leader in supply chain diversity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 05:12pm CEST

Dempsey received the prestigious 2018 Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) Chairman's Award for Minority Supplier Development Leader of the Year during its annual leaders and legends awards ceremony held in National Harbor, Maryland on September 25, 2018.

'At BAE Systems, we are committed to partnering with businesses that help us offer the best technical solutions to meet the mission needs of our customers,' said Diane Dempsey, Director of Small Business Programs at BAE Systems. 'The CRMSDC has helped introduce us to a number of outstanding small businesses and minority entrepreneurs, and the organization keeps growing - opening new doors and new opportunities for its corporate members and certified minority businesses.'

In 2017, approximately 10 percent of BAE Systems subcontracts were awarded to disadvantaged small businesses, well exceeding the 5 percent industry targets set by both the U.S. Department of Defense and the Small Business Administration.

'Partnering with small disadvantaged companies isn't just good for business,' said Terry Ward, Vice President of Contracts for BAE Systems' Intelligence & Security sector. 'It helps to enhance our supply chain, meet our customer requirements, and creates jobs that contribute to the overall well-being of our economy. Diane is an asset to our business and strong supporter of the CRMSDC and its ongoing mission.'

The CRMSDC serves Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia and is one of 23 affiliate councils of the National Minority Supplier Development Council. The organization is dedicated to helping its corporate members diversify their supply chains by connecting them to certified minority businesses.

BAE Systems has been a proud corporate member of the CRMSDC for more than 12 years, serving on the Council's board of directors since 2006. Other corporate members include Fortune 100 companies, universities, state and local governments, and large federal government contractors.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 15:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAE SYSTEMS
05:12pBAE : recognized as an industry leader in supply chain diversity
PU
04:24pLOCKHEED AGREES TO CUT PRICE FOR NEW : Pentagon
RE
12:37pBAE : COLUMBIA Support
AQ
12:37pBAE : Virginia class cwitt
AQ
09/27BAE : Apprentice awards success results in record shortlist for national final
PU
09/25BAE : eyes novel way of flying
AQ
09/24BAE : Eye Tracking Tech To Control Future Fighter Jets
AQ
09/21BAE : eyes novel way of flying
PU
09/20BAE : Presents Black Night Demonstrator with Iron Fist APS
AQ
09/20BAE : to Provide Actionable GEOINT Capability for the National Geospatial-Intell..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02BAE Systems PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/18Lockheed enhances German partnerships for 'must-win' military helicopter bid 
03/21Powell Enters The Spotlight, Salesforce Makes A Buy, Tesla Enters A Bear Mark.. 
03/21WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Jerome Powell In The Spotlight 
03/21Saudi crown prince meets with Lockheed, Boeing 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 410 M
EBIT 2018 1 891 M
Net income 2018 1 101 M
Debt 2018 773 M
Yield 2018 3,57%
P/E ratio 2018 17,57
P/E ratio 2019 16,44
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 19 943 M
Chart BAE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter John Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS9.32%26 097
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.37%111 661
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.79%97 646
GENERAL DYNAMICS0.59%59 807
RAYTHEON9.63%58 547
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.21%54 776
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.