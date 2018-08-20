Log in
BAE Systems    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS (BA.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/20 05:03:51 pm
628 GBp   +0.54%
BAE : senior scientist Sarah Rumbley selected as a DARPA Riser
PU
08/17BAE : Defence Ministers re-affirm Scotland's central role in UK defe..
AQ
08/17BAE : AFA Air Space Cyber Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BAE : senior scientist Sarah Rumbley selected as a DARPA Riser

0
08/20/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

The DARPA Riser program identifies exceptional students, post doctorates, or other junior members of research teams with a special spark and drive to make a difference.

Next month, Senior Scientist Sarah Rumbley will be one of 50 promising, young researchers to participate as a DARPA Riser as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)'s 60th Anniversary Symposium called D60. The DARPA Riser program identifies the next generation of research talent with the potential to have an off-scale impact for the agency. The event will bring together the selected Risers with the entire DARPA technical team, including program managers, office directors and deputies, as well as Deputy Director Dr. Peter Highnam and Director Dr. Steven H. Walker.

The purpose of the DARPA Riser program is to identify exceptional students, post doctorates, or other junior members of research teams with a special spark and drive to make a difference. The program's goal is to energize and engage the selected Risers so they think of DARPA first when they have world-changing ideas as their careers unfold, and to encourage them to consider serving as program managers with the agency in the future.

'Sarah's commitment to advance autonomy-related research for our nation is unparalleled,' said Caroline Richard, the Distributed Battle Management (DBM) program manager in the Autonomy, Control, and Estimation group for FAST Labs at BAE Systems. 'She truly embodies all the characteristics necessary to be a highly successful researcher, including a deep passion for her field and a never-ending curiosity for what is possible. Our team is thrilled she has been selected by DARPA for this very prestigious recognition.'

The DARPA Riser session will take place on September 5 just prior to the start of the DARPA D60 event. Risers will present a five-minute poster session to DARPA program managers for judging. From there, DARPA office directors and deputies will select the most exciting ten sessions to advance to the next round. Three Risers will then be selected to present their talks to the entire D60 audience on September 7.

As a Senior Scientist at FAST Labs, the research and development arm of BAE Systems, Inc., Sarah is involved in ongoing autonomy research regarding the implementation of algorithms for multi-sensor, multi-target tracking, and data fusion in both centralized systems and distributed networks of platforms. Her poster session at the DARPA Riser session will focus on using probabilistic reasoning to make communications more efficient in highly constrained networks.

Congratulations, Sarah on this well-deserved selection. We wish you the best of luck!

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 14:10:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 404 M
EBIT 2018 1 911 M
Net income 2018 1 136 M
Debt 2018 710 M
Yield 2018 3,60%
P/E ratio 2018 17,34
P/E ratio 2019 16,20
EV / Sales 2018 1,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 19 948 M
Chart BAE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7,10  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter John Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS9.01%25 441
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.39%107 565
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.30%92 619
GENERAL DYNAMICS-4.80%57 384
RAYTHEON5.98%56 792
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.08%51 260
