BAE : wins $474 million U.S. defence contract - Pentagon
01/22/2019 | 06:31pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - BAE Systems PLC has been awarded a $474 million (£366 million) U.S. defence contract for technical and maintenance support for the M109 family of vehicles, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
