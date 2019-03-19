Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BAE Systems    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS

(BA.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kier names former Carillion CEO-designate to top job

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 06:35am EDT

(Reuters) - British builder Kier Group named former Carillion CEO-designate Andrew Davies to its top job on Tuesday as it strives to cut debt and respond to problems afflicting the wider outsourcing industry.

Davies will succeed Haydn Mursell who stepped down as chief executive officer in January a month after many of the company's shareholders snubbed a new issue of stock.

Davies, 55, will be tasked with the challenge of whittling down Kier's 180 million pound debt pile and rebuilding confidence in the company.

Davies, who worked with BAE Systems for 28 years in many senior roles, had been due to take over as CEO of Carillion before it collapsed in January 2018. He will take on the top job at Kier on April 15.

The Briton was previously CEO of privately held construction services company Wates Group Ltd from 2014 to 2018.

"He has good operational experience in the industry. So from that point of view, it seems a sensible and obvious choice," Canaccord Genuity analyst Aynsley Lammin said.

The market would be keen to see Davies' clarify his strategy, including his plans for Kier's cost savings program launched in 2018, Lammin added.

Shares in Kier Group fell more than 16 percent on March 11 after it disclosed an accounting error that pushed up its debt for 2018.

Investors have become increasingly nervous about outsourcing and construction markets in Britain following the collapse of Carillion early last year and Interserve being placed into administration last week.

Kier shares, which have lost more than 75 percent since their peak of more than 2000 pence in 2007, rose 2 percent to 493.8 pence at 1015 GMT. They were among the top gainers on the UK midcap index.

Kier, which has contracts for major construction projects in Britain including London's Crossrail link, is set to report half-year results on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva/Keith Weir)

By Arathy S Nair and Sangameswaran S
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS -0.44% 485.1 Delayed Quote.5.90%
CARILLION 0.00% 14.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
KIER GROUP PLC 2.09% 494.1 Delayed Quote.18.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAE SYSTEMS
06:35aKier names former Carillion CEO-designate to top job
RE
06:33aBAE : Saving much more than fuel with two million zero emission miles
AQ
03/18BRITISH ARMY SERVICING SAUDI JETS BO : Minister
AQ
03/18BAE : Work starts integrating next generation Meteor and Spear onto UK F-35 Flee..
PU
03/14BAE : Teledyne e2v, Wind River and CoreAVI selected to provide processing techno..
AQ
03/14LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Climb After Parliament Rule Out A No-deal Brex..
DJ
03/13BAE : Reaching Energy Storage System Milestone-200 Megawatt Hours
AQ
03/13BAE : tlmNEXUS Sign Up as Gold Sponsor for the Defence Aviation Safety Conferenc..
AQ
03/12Army Plans to Cut Back on Legacy Gear in a Push for New Tech
DJ
03/12Army Plans to Cut Back on Legacy Gear in a Push for New Tech
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 19 434 M
EBIT 2019 1 992 M
Net income 2019 1 204 M
Debt 2019 881 M
Yield 2019 4,75%
P/E ratio 2019 12,63
P/E ratio 2020 11,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 15 545 M
Chart BAE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 6,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter John Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS5.90%20 637
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.26%108 511
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION13.10%83 681
RAYTHEON16.04%50 224
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.00%48 940
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION10.74%46 035
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.