BAE SYSTEMS PLC

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/20 12:41:41 pm
466.3 GBp   -6.10%
06:01aBAE : Coronavirus update
PU
03/17BAE : Developing advanced seekers for ballistic missile defense system
PU
03/03BAE : U.S. Army purchases additional 155mm BONUS munitions
PU
News 


BAE : Coronavirus update

03/22/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Message from Chief Executive, Charles Woodburn

We are operating at a time of unprecedented disruption and change around the world as governments in all of our markets continue to tackle public health emergencies due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. The health and safety of our people remains our top priority and we are engaging regularly with our employees. Our leadership teams around the world are focussed on the actions we need to take to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees and their families, whilst working with our customers and suppliers to minimise the impact on our operations.
We are monitoring advice from the World Health Organisation and national governments in each of our markets to ensure we are taking appropriate action to help protect our people. In common with many organisations, we have significant numbers of employees working remotely where possible. Our Business Continuity teams are working at pace to look at where and how we can support further remote working, in line with guidance from governments.
A number of our sites around the world need to continue operating to deliver critical capabilities to help governments and members of the armed forces and security services to protect national security at this challenging time. We are taking actions at these sites to protect our people and minimise disruption.
Our travel policies are under constant review to align with guidance in the markets in which we operate. Like other organisations, we are minimising travel whilst focussing on meeting our customers' needs. Our suppliers include many small and medium sized companies, who play an important role in supporting our customers. We are exploring how we can further support our supply chain partners during this challenging time.
We are also carefully considering other actions to assist the communities around the world where we live and work. We are increasing our support to our existing charity partners and we are looking for opportunities to extend our support to charitable organisations supporting the most vulnerable people in our local communities.
I want to personally thank all of our employees, suppliers and customers for your support, flexibility and patience as we continue to take the necessary actions to support the national governments in each of our markets as they seek to manage this public health emergency and respond to what is a fast moving and constantly evolving situation.
Charles Woodburn

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 22 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2020 10:00:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 19 928 M
EBIT 2019 2 094 M
Net income 2019 1 319 M
Debt 2019 924 M
Yield 2019 4,87%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 15 060 M
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 688,26  GBp
Last Close Price 470,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter John Lynas Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-16.78%17 691
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-25.21%82 040
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-44.89%70 833
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.68%47 612
RAYTHEON-43.51%34 566
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.15%33 411
