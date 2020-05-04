Log in
BAE SYSTEMS PLC

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
05/04 05:34:03 am
494.55 GBp   -1.68%
05:09aBAE : Covid-19 - extending our PPE effort to care homes with the ‘Door Claw'
PU
02:25aBAE Systems completes $275 million airborne tactical radios deal
RE
02:16aBAE : Completion of acquisition
DJ
BAE : Covid-19 - extending our PPE effort to care homes with the ‘Door Claw'

05/04/2020 | 05:09am EDT

This piece of PPE allows users to open doors without touching the door handle, helping to reduce the spread of infection.

To open a door, the hook part of the device is placed over a door handle, then turned and pulled. The Door Claw also has a touchscreen stylus, so that users can operate devices such as tablets without using their fingers, further reducing the risk of infection from shared devices.

The design for the Door Claw has come from Vestas, a company that makes wind turbine blades and has offices in Cowes. When we heard about the design our team was eager to help and offered to increase production with our 3D printers, meaning health workers at the 77 care homes on the island could get the devices more quickly.

Paul Davis from Maritime Services is helping on the project and said: 'It's rewarding to see how different industries on the island are pulling together to help the NHS and care home workers with the urgent PPE that they need to help keep residents safe. Making best use of our collective skills and equipment as an industry is just a natural response to the current situation.'

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 09:08:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 20 043 M
EBIT 2020 2 048 M
Net income 2020 1 205 M
Debt 2020 3 329 M
Yield 2020 4,76%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 16 171 M
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 634,41  GBp
Last Close Price 503,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-10.94%20 272
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.52%107 539
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-59.19%92 176
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.63%54 688
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.25%41 093
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-27.53%36 577
