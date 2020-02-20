Log in
BAE : Pension funding update

02/20/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Pension funding update
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5307D
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
20 February 2020

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE20 February 2020

BAE Systems plc - Pension funding update

Background:

In October 2019, six of the Group's nine UK pension schemes (including the two largest schemes) were consolidated into a single scheme.

Following that consolidation, the Company agreed with the new Trustee Board to bring forward the funding valuation of the combined scheme to 31st October 2019 from the previously scheduled date of 31st March 2020.

Update:

BAE Systems plc today announces that, after consultation with The Pensions Regulator in the UK, it has reached agreement with the Trustee Board of the combined scheme on the accelerated funding valuation and revised deficit recovery plan.

At the 31st October 2019 funding valuation date, the deficit was £1.9bn.

The current deficit recovery plan which runs to 2026 will be replaced by a new deficit recovery plan.

Under that revised plan:

· A one off payment of £1bn is to be made in the coming months - this will be debt funded.

· In addition, c.£240m of funding is payable in the scheme year ending 31 March 2020 and c.£250m by 31 March 2021, in line with existing commitments.

For completeness:

· The three smaller UK defined benefit schemes will conduct their triennial review on 31st March 2020, currently these schemes are in a surplus.

· Deficit contributions into the Group's US schemes are expected to be $80m in 2020 and $40m pa for five years thereafter.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Media Relations

Martin Cooper,

Investor Relations Director

Telephone: +44 (0)1252 383455

Email: investors@baesystems.com

Kristina Anderson,

Director, Media Relations

Telephone: +44 (0) 7540 628673

Email: Kristina.anderson@baesystems.com

Issued by:

Martin Cooper - Investor Relations Director
BAE Systems plc

London


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
UPDGPUWGPUPUPUB
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Pension funding update - RNS

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:09 UTC
