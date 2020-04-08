Log in
BAE Systems plc    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
04/08 05:21:41 am
517.9 GBp   -1.99%
05:08aBAE : Proud to support our NHS
PU
BAE : to raise $1.3 billion in debt to fund pension deficit
RE
04:14aBAE : to raise $1.3 billion in debt to fund pension deficit
RE
BAE : Proud to support our NHS

04/08/2020 | 05:08am EDT

Employees in our Air sector, who normally produce parts for combat aircraft including Eurofighter Typhoon, and our Submarines business are 3D printing parts for newly designed face shields. Meanwhile, we are sourcing tens of thousands of additional face shields through our supply chain to distribute to the NHS on our behalf, which means we will deliver more than 120,000 face shields to the NHS this month.

Dave Short, Technology Director, explains:

'We've all been moved by the personal bravery of those working in the NHS who face the virus close up every day, so we wanted to help in any way we could. Our employees heard about the need for face shields, so we looked for the quickest way to get effective products to users.

'At the same time as talking to suppliers, colleagues from our Technology team and our Air sector joined forces to design and manufacture our first 3D printed face shield in less than 24 hours. We kept in constant dialogue with our NHS contacts to ensure this met their requirements and had the first shields with them in less than two days.

'We've already delivered the first batch of 3D printed face shields, but to really make a difference, our supply chain is manufacturing a further 120,000 face shields to their own designs.

'More than 20,000 face shields are already on their way to locations around the country, with the remaining face shields set to be delivered to the NHS this month.'

Subject to Government approval, in line with industry regulations issued on 4 April, we plan to scale up production of our 3D printed face shield to deliver around 10,000 single-use visors with a smaller number of re-usable head straps over the coming weeks. We are also continuing to work with our supply chain to source further face shields, which we'll donate to the NHS.

A number of other projects are underway as employees across the business continue to look at ways to help the country at this difficult time.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 09:07:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 20 713 M
EBIT 2020 2 202 M
Net income 2020 1 284 M
Debt 2020 3 025 M
Yield 2020 4,48%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 16 942 M
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 651,15  GBp
Last Close Price 528,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Brad Greve Group Finance Director
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-6.44%20 914
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-8.76%100 087
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-3.38%54 457
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-61.43%49 573
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.08%39 020
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-24.19%38 916
