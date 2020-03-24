Log in
BAE : U.S. Army awards $339 million contract for M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers and M992A3 carrier, ammunition, tracked vehicles

03/24/2020 | 03:38pm EDT

The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $339 million contract modification for the production of 48 vehicle sets of M109A7 Self-propelled Howitzer (SPH) and its companion, the M992A3 Carrier, Ammunition, Tracked (CAT) vehicle, and includes post-delivery support and spare parts.

The M109A7 SPH and M992A3 CAT vehicle set is a vital program enhancement for increased combat capability and sustainment of the Army's Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCTs). The program offers enhanced indirect-fire artillery capabilities to the ABCTs with new technologies for power generation and survivability.

The new M109A7 addresses long-term readiness and modernization needs of the M109 self-propelled howitzer family through a critical redesign and production plan that leverages today's most advanced technology. Its state-of-the-art 'digital backbone' and power generation capability provides a more robust, survivable, and responsive indirect fire support capability for ABCT Soldiers. The M109A7 is a significant upgrade over the M109A6 as it enhances reliability, maintainability, performance, responsiveness, lethality, and crew survivability.

The initial contract was awarded in 2017 for low-rate production. This most recent order brings the total number of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicle sets to 204, with a total contract value of $1.5 billion. The award follows the Army's decision, announced in February, to commence full-rate production of the vehicle.

028/2020

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 19:37:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 19 928 M
EBIT 2019 2 094 M
Net income 2019 1 319 M
Debt 2019 924 M
Yield 2019 5,21%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 15 544 M
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter John Lynas Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-22.29%16 141
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-28.91%82 040
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-49.95%70 833
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.43%47 612
RAYTHEON-47.42%34 566
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.08%33 411
