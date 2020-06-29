BAE : selected by New York City to provide hundreds of electric hybrid propulsion systems for transit buses

BAE Systems has been selected to supply hundreds of electric hybrid power and propulsion systems for transit buses in New York City to help reduce transportation emissions.

BAE Systems, a world leader in electric propulsion systems, announced its selection by New York City Transit Authority to supply 435 electric hybrid power and propulsion systems for its new fleet of transit buses, reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption.

'We are committed to collaborating with New York as it strives to reduce transportation emissions and improve air quality in the communities across the state,' said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. 'Our Series-E system provides transit operators with a highly reliable, flexible option that brings our state one step closer to a zero emission future.'

The Series-E systems will be produced at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Endicott, New York, which provide more than 1,300 high-tech jobs in the state.

'It's a great day for New York's Southern Tier as BAE Systems of Endicott has been selected to provide electric hybrid bus technology to New York City Transit Authority,' said Donna Lupardo, Assemblywoman for New York State. 'This BAE Systems contract is just one of many from cities around the world that can say its transportation system has been built and supported by a New York company, based right here in our community. I'm very proud to have supported their winning bid and wish them continued success in the future.'

The Series-E system combines motors, energy storage, and smart controls to create a clean form of electric drive power for buses and their accessories such as air conditioning, air compressors, cooling systems, heat, power steering, and doors. The system features the company's power-dense ultracapacitor technology, which provides efficient and reliable energy storage for the life of the bus. With fully electrified accessories, each bus can also support engine stop/start technology for idle reduction. This feature allows the bus engine to turn off at stops, while the accessories on board continue to operate on electric power.

BAE Systems has 20-plus years of experience in the development and integration of electric propulsion and accessory systems for transit buses. The company first pioneered its technology for the transit industry in 1998, when it fielded New York City's first electric hybrid bus fitted with lead-acid batteries.

With the new order, BAE Systems' footprint will extend to more than 2,000 transit buses across the state of New York and more than 12,000 worldwide, including cities such as Paris and London. Each year those systems help to save more than 25 million gallons of fuel and more than 300,000 tons of CO² from entering the earth's atmosphere.

