Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BAE Systems plc    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BAE : wins $26.7 million systems integration contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:06am EDT

BAE Systems awarded $26.7 million for modification and installation of electronic countermeasures aboard KC-130J aircraft

The U.S. Navy's Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's (NAWCAD) Aircraft Prototyping Systems Division has awarded BAE Systems a prime position on a $26.7 million task order to install, integrate, and test the Department of the Navy (DoN) Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) system on KC-130J aerial transport and refueling aircraft. The DoN LAIRCM advanced missile warning system improves aircraft capability and survivability by countering advanced infrared missile system threats.

'We understand how vital the KC-130J is to the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps and the enhanced capability the DoN LAIRCM system brings to the fight,' said Pete Trainer, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Air Force Solutions. 'With more than 40 years of experience managing complex aircraft modernization and sustainment programs, we're excited that NAWCAD has entrusted us to integrate this system onto their aircraft to ensure the safety of the aircrews and protect this vital capability.'

The BAE Systems turnkey solution provides program management, inventory control, engineering support, installation, and system testing of the DoN LAIRCM upgrade. Aircraft maintenance and support activities will also be provided as required. This is the second task order awarded to BAE Systems under the Prototyping and Limited Production indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract. The DoN LAIRCM installation will be performed on up to 19 KC-130J aircraft over the next five years; the work will take place in Crestview, Florida in partnership with Vertex Aerospace Aircraft Integration & Sustainment (AIS) Division.

'The program office looks forward to working with BAE Systems on the DoN LAIRCM installations,' said CAPT Steven Nassau, program manager for Naval Air Systems Command's PMA-207. 'This competitive award will allow the Marine Corps to move from government depot installation to industry without a gap in services. It is a great reflection on the dedication of the KC-130J Mission Systems Team and the contracts office. It also speaks to the flexibility of both the Navy and industry.'

BAE Systems' Intelligence & Security sector has extensive experience in advanced aircraft engineering, fabrication, installation, modification, systems integration, and logistics support, and has performed more than 200 separate complex modification programs involving over 2,200 aircraft. The BAE Systems and Vertex AIS team have installed Directional Infrared Countermeasures and DoN LAIRCM systems for the U.S. Air Force and foreign military customers under previous contracts.

Ref. 044/2020

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 14:05:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
10:06aBAE : wins $26.7 million systems integration contract
PU
05/15BAE SYSTEMS : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/14BAE : powers vessels with emission-reducing technology to create clean transport..
PU
05/13BAE : Navigating the Future of Undersea Autonomy – Riptide Year-One
PU
05/13KONGSBERG GRUPPEN : BAE Systems selects KONGSBERG's MCT-30 turret for U.S. Marin..
AQ
05/04BAE : Covid-19 - extending our PPE effort to care homes with the ‘Door Cla..
PU
05/04BAE Systems completes $275 million airborne tactical radios deal
RE
05/04BAE : Completion of acquisition
DJ
04/27Austrian court ends fraud probe of 2003 Eurofighter deal, bribery case contin..
RE
04/23BAE : Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems to Present Technical Briefings at Future A..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 20 048 M
EBIT 2020 2 049 M
Net income 2020 1 186 M
Debt 2020 3 367 M
Yield 2020 4,82%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
EV / Sales2021 0,87x
Capitalization 15 962 M
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 625,60 GBp
Last Close Price 496,50 GBp
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-12.09%19 348
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.44%101 069
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES-64.79%79 536
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-6.49%53 617
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.66%38 162
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-25.76%37 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group