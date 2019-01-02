BAE : Gets Order for Almost 200 Electric-Hybrid Engine Systems From Massachusetts

BAE Systems PLC (BAESY) on Wednesday said the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority placed an order for 194 electric-hybrid buses that will utilize the company's Systems Series-ER extended range propulsion system.

The Series-ER system uses electric motors instead of diesel engines to power the buses, the company said.

The MBTA, which operates in and around the city of Boston, will be using the technology to drive through tunnels with zero emissions, the company said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com