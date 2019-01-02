Log in
BAE SYSTEMS PLC (ADR)
BAE : Gets Order for Almost 200 Electric-Hybrid Engine Systems From Massachusetts

01/02/2019

BAE Systems PLC (BAESY) on Wednesday said the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority placed an order for 194 electric-hybrid buses that will utilize the company's Systems Series-ER extended range propulsion system.

The Series-ER system uses electric motors instead of diesel engines to power the buses, the company said.

The MBTA, which operates in and around the city of Boston, will be using the technology to drive through tunnels with zero emissions, the company said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS 1.24% 464.9 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 25 177 M
EBIT 2018 2 709 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 0,00
P/E ratio 2019 0,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization -
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter John Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC (ADR)0
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.00%91 933
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-18.44%74 474
GENERAL DYNAMICS-22.73%46 558
RAYTHEON0.00%43 640
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION0.00%42 519
