BAE : Gets U.S. Navy Communication Platforms Contract

By Stephen Nakrosis



BAE Systems PLC (BAESY) on Tuesday said it was awarded a five-year, $79.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy to maintain multiple electronic, communication, and computing platforms.

"We are maintaining ship-to-shore, shore-to-aircraft, and shore-to-shore long-range communications systems," said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE's Integrated Defense Solutions business.

BAE engineers will also continue servicing the Navy's Mobile User Objective System, a narrowband military communications satellite system, the company said.

Most of the contract work will take place in Oahu, Hawaii, with additional work in Geraldton, Australia.

