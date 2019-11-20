Log in
Bahamas Petroleum : Contractor and Long-Lead Item Update

0
11/20/2019 | 02:50am EST

RNS Number : 9756T

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC

20 November 2019

20 November 2019

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc

("Bahamas Petroleum" or the "Company")

Contractor and Long-Lead Item Update

Bahamas Petroleum Company, the oil and gas exploration company with signiﬁcant prospective resources in licences in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is pleased to provide details of continued progress toward drilling its ﬁrst exploration well in The Bahamas in 2020.

Highlights

  • Master Service Agreement entered into with BakerHughes GE
  • Purchase of wellheads and 36" conductor casing for delivery in March 2020, consistent with schedule for spudding the well

Details

In August 2019, Following extensive technical discussions and mutual due diligence, BPC received proposals (including pricing) for a range of well-related equipment, including wellheads and tubulars, for the intended drilling 2020 campaign. At that time, and as previously announced, BPC issued a notice of award to BakerHughes GE for provision of that equipment, as a precursor step to a detailed contract as is customary in the industry.

As contemplated, and following a further period of negotiation and collaborative work, BPC has now entered into a Master Services Agreement ("MSA") with BakerHughes GE for the provision of specified equipment.

Further, and pursuant to the MSA entered into, BPC has now also placed a ﬁrst purchase order with BakerHughes GE, for a wellhead set, a contingency well head set, and 36" conductor casing. The wellhead set is being manufactured to order for BPC's intended well, and delivery is expected in a timeframe consistent with the current drilling schedule.

Simon Potter, Chief Executive Officer of Bahamas Petroleum Company, said:

"Finalising the Master Service Agreement with BakerHughes GE has enabled us to reach a long-awaited and signiﬁcant milestone for our company: placing an order for the wellheads that have been made to order for our exploration well in The Bahamas. In ordering these high value, critical path, long-lead items, along with the other multiple work streams ongoing, management is taking demonstrative steps to ensure we remain on track for drilling to commence as per our previously announced drill schedule."

For further information, please contact:

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1624 647

Simon Potter, Chief Executive Officer

882

Strand Hanson Limited - Nomad

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7409

Rory Murphy / James Spinney / Jack Botros

3494

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408

Jerry Keen / Toby Gibbs

4090

CAMARCO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757

Billy Clegg / James Crothers

4983

www.bpcplc.com

END

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DRLZMMMMMLGGLZZ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Bahamas Petroleum Co. plc published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 07:49:03 UTC
