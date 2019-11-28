Bahamas Petroleum : In-Country Update

RNS Number : 9137U

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC

28 November 2019

28 November 2019

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc

("Bahamas Petroleum" or the "Company")

In-Country Update: Bahamian Mutual Fund Initiative

and Environmental Authorisation Progress Update

Bahamas Petroleum Company, the oil and gas exploration company with signiﬁcant prospective resources in licences in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is pleased to provide details of several important in-country developments, as the Company continues its coordinated work effort toward drilling of an exploration well in The Bahamas in 2020.

Highlights

Process initiated seeking to provide Bahamians with an opportunity to invest in the Company's nationally significant project, via creation of a Bahamian-domiciled mutual fund that will exclusively hold BPC shares

Bahamian-domiciled mutual fund that will exclusively hold BPC shares Environmental Authorisation process and data collection proceeding to schedule, consistent with drilling timetable; Environmental Baseline Survey commenced, following timely receipt of necessary permits from Government of The Bahamas

Bahamian Mutual Fund Initiative

With BPC's sole focus being to explore for, and thereafter commercialise, Bahamian hydrocarbon resources, it has long been the Company's stated objective to ensure, if possible, that the people of the Bahamas have an equal opportunity to participate in the ownership of the project, through the ability to invest in the Company.

Following implementation by the Government of The Bahamas of updated operations, safety and environmental laws and regulations (in 2016) speciﬁc to the oﬀshore industry, their clariﬁcation of the Company's licence term (in February 2019) and the consequent progress being made by the Company towards commencing exploration drilling in late Q1 2020, the Company considers that it is now an opportune time to revisit the matter of providing local Bahamian investors with a means to invest in the Company.

In conjunction with its advisors, the Company will be seeking to develop and implement a Bahamas-domiciled mutual fund investment vehicle with the sole mandate of owning BPC shares. Thus it is intended that through this mutual fund, Bahamians will be able to invest in the Company and thus in the exploration and potential development of hydrocarbon resources in The Bahamas. To this end the Company has engaged Leno Corporate Services Limited (" Leno"), a Bahamian investment services and fund management firm, to act as its adviser for this purpose.

The Company expects that, following a further process of consultation with Leno and various administrators in The Bahamas, details of the proposed mutual fund, including the terms, how investors' interests in BPC would be reﬂected, eligibility for, anticipated timeframe and manner of subscription, will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Environmental Authorisation Progress Update

Background

In 2012, in accordance with the requirements under then prevailing laws in The Bahamas, BPC completed an Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA"), which was reviewed and accepted on behalf of the Government of The Bahamas (" Government") by the Bahamas Environment, Science and Technology (" BEST") Commission. Since then, the EIA document has been a public domain document open to public scrutiny and comment (via both the BEST and BPC websites). The Company has also undertaken extensive community consultation and made numerous public presentations to communities, stakeholders and public bodies throughout The Bahamas (New Providence and the Family Islands).

In 2016, new laws and regulations pertaining solely to the petroleum industry and more speciﬁcally to oﬀshore exploration and production were adopted in The Bahamas, with the eﬀect of modernising and strengthening legislative oversight in areas of safety and environmental compliance. These new laws and regulations introduced for the ﬁrst time in The Bahamas an entirely new concept of Environmental Authorisation ("EA"), as a required mandatory step before commencement of drilling activities. In April 2018, BPC submitted an EA application in compliance with this new regulatory requirement. BPC's EA application included, inter alia, an updated EIA (to that already accepted in 2012) and an Environmental Management Plan (" EMP").

EA - Current Status

BPC's EA application, including the updated EIA and EMP, was reviewed by energy consultants Black & Veatch (" B&V") as external consultant advisers to BEST Commission. B&V's methodology and mode of analysis consisted primarily of a "gap analysis", in which B&V sought to identify any gaps in the EA documentation provided by BPC against any applicable laws, regulations and applied international standards.

Subsequently, the Company appointed Acorn International (" Acorn"), a leading international environmental adviser, to work with the Company and liaise with B&V / BEST Commission in ﬁnalising the relevant EA documentation so as to address any gaps as identified by B&V.

A major part of the work being undertaken by Acorn pertains to incorporating into the EA documentation detailed data unique and speciﬁc to the actual rig, that will undertake the planned drilling activity. Substantial elements of the document submitted in April 2018 contained, of necessity, only generalised data of a "hypothetical rig" that could be utilised to carry out the drilling operations. However, now that BPC is working with Seadrill, speciﬁc data from the rig that will be mobilised to the ﬁeld is available and can be included as part of the application update. This data includes, in particular, technical details, equipment lists, standard operating procedures, and response plans specific to that rig.

All parties are working collaboratively on the task of concluding all work necessary for the ﬁnalisation of the EA in early Q1 2020, so as to meet a timeline developed in conjunction with BEST and Government directive, and consistent with drilling activities scheduled to commence as planned in late Q1 2020.

Environmental Baseline Survey

A substantive piece of work to be undertaken as part of the EA process is an Environmental Baseline Survey (" EBS"). This survey will determine the environmental baseline conditions (biological, chemical, physical) at the proposed drilling location by providing detailed measures of the currently prevailing environmental conditions, and against which any potential eﬀects of