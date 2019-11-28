Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bahamas Petroleum Company plc    BPC   IM00B3NTV894

BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY PLC

(BPC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/28 03:04:28 am
2.0399 GBp   +3.29%
02:48aBAHAMAS PETROLEUM : In-Country Update
PU
11/20BAHAMAS PETROLEUM : Contractor and Long-Lead Item Update
PU
11/05BAHAMAS PETROLEUM : Result of Placing, Open Offer & Funding Strategy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bahamas Petroleum : In-Country Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 02:48am EST

RNS Number : 9137U

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC

28 November 2019

28 November 2019

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc

("Bahamas Petroleum" or the "Company")

In-Country Update: Bahamian Mutual Fund Initiative

and Environmental Authorisation Progress Update

Bahamas Petroleum Company, the oil and gas exploration company with signiﬁcant prospective resources in licences in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is pleased to provide details of several important in-country developments, as the Company continues its coordinated work effort toward drilling of an exploration well in The Bahamas in 2020.

Highlights

  • Process initiated seeking to provide Bahamians with an opportunity to invest in the Company's nationally significant project, via creation of a Bahamian-domiciled mutual fund that will exclusively hold BPC shares
  • Environmental Authorisation process and data collection proceeding to schedule, consistent with drilling timetable; Environmental Baseline Survey commenced, following timely receipt of necessary permits from Government of The Bahamas

Bahamian Mutual Fund Initiative

With BPC's sole focus being to explore for, and thereafter commercialise, Bahamian hydrocarbon resources, it has long been the Company's stated objective to ensure, if possible, that the people of the Bahamas have an equal opportunity to participate in the ownership of the project, through the ability to invest in the Company.

Following implementation by the Government of The Bahamas of updated operations, safety and environmental laws and regulations (in 2016) speciﬁc to the oshore industry, their clariﬁcation of the Company's licence term (in February 2019) and the consequent progress being made by the Company towards commencing exploration drilling in late Q1 2020, the Company considers that it is now an opportune time to revisit the matter of providing local Bahamian investors with a means to invest in the Company.

In conjunction with its advisors, the Company will be seeking to develop and implement a Bahamas-domiciled mutual fund investment vehicle with the sole mandate of owning BPC shares. Thus it is intended that through this mutual fund, Bahamians will be able to invest in the Company and thus in the exploration and potential development of hydrocarbon resources in The Bahamas. To this end the Company has engaged Leno Corporate Services Limited (" Leno"), a Bahamian investment services and fund management firm, to act as its adviser for this purpose.

The Company expects that, following a further process of consultation with Leno and various administrators in The Bahamas, details of the proposed mutual fund, including the terms, how investors' interests in BPC would be reﬂected, eligibility for, anticipated timeframe and manner of subscription, will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Environmental Authorisation Progress Update

  1. Background

In 2012, in accordance with the requirements under then prevailing laws in The Bahamas, BPC completed an Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA"), which was reviewed and accepted on behalf of the Government of The Bahamas (" Government") by the Bahamas Environment, Science and Technology (" BEST") Commission. Since then, the EIA document has been a public domain document open to public scrutiny and comment (via both the BEST and BPC websites). The Company has also undertaken extensive community consultation and made numerous public presentations to communities, stakeholders and public bodies throughout The Bahamas (New Providence and the Family Islands).

In 2016, new laws and regulations pertaining solely to the petroleum industry and more speciﬁcally to oshore exploration and production were adopted in The Bahamas, with the eect of modernising and strengthening legislative oversight in areas of safety and environmental compliance. These new laws and regulations introduced for the ﬁrst time in The Bahamas an entirely new concept of Environmental Authorisation ("EA"), as a required mandatory step before commencement of drilling activities. In April 2018, BPC submitted an EA application in compliance with this new regulatory requirement. BPC's EA application included, inter alia, an updated EIA (to that already accepted in 2012) and an Environmental Management Plan (" EMP").

  1. EA - Current Status

BPC's EA application, including the updated EIA and EMP, was reviewed by energy consultants Black & Veatch (" B&V") as external consultant advisers to BEST Commission. B&V's methodology and mode of analysis consisted primarily of a "gap analysis", in which B&V sought to identify any gaps in the EA documentation provided by BPC against any applicable laws, regulations and applied international standards.

Subsequently, the Company appointed Acorn International (" Acorn"), a leading international environmental adviser, to work with the Company and liaise with B&V / BEST Commission in ﬁnalising the relevant EA documentation so as to address any gaps as identified by B&V.

A major part of the work being undertaken by Acorn pertains to incorporating into the EA documentation detailed data unique and speciﬁc to the actual rig, that will undertake the planned drilling activity. Substantial elements of the document submitted in April 2018 contained, of necessity, only generalised data of a "hypothetical rig" that could be utilised to carry out the drilling operations. However, now that BPC is working with Seadrill, speciﬁc data from the rig that will be mobilised to the ﬁeld is available and can be included as part of the application update. This data includes, in particular, technical details, equipment lists, standard operating procedures, and response plans specific to that rig.

All parties are working collaboratively on the task of concluding all work necessary for the ﬁnalisation of the EA in early Q1 2020, so as to meet a timeline developed in conjunction with BEST and Government directive, and consistent with drilling activities scheduled to commence as planned in late Q1 2020.

  1. Environmental Baseline Survey

A substantive piece of work to be undertaken as part of the EA process is an Environmental Baseline Survey (" EBS"). This survey will determine the environmental baseline conditions (biological, chemical, physical) at the proposed drilling location by providing detailed measures of the currently prevailing environmental conditions, and against which any potential eects of

Page 1 of 3

future operations can be detected and measured. This includes collection of samples (at a range of water depths and distances

from the proposed drill site) to characterise macroinfauna, document physicochemical conditions and characterise the water column. A photographic survey will be used to further characterise the seaﬂoor substrates and associated biological communities as well as identifying any potential archaeological artefacts. This is over and above the work previously completed (and included in the 2018 EA application) that described the surface and shallow subsurface conditions of BPC's Southern Licence areas using detailed 3-D exploration seismic interpretation, multibeam bathymetry, and hull-mountedsub-bottom profiler.

In conjunction with a marine environmental consulting ﬁrm, CSA Ocean Sciences ("CSA"), a Terms of Reference for this work was developed, and submitted to BEST. Following a detailed review and consultation with their appointed external consultants, the Terms of Reference were approved by BEST, and two specific permits issued:

  • the ﬁrst (issued by the BEST Commission on behalf of the Ministry of Environment and Housing) allowing for the collection of necessary samples; and
  • the second (issued by the Ministry of Agriculture) allowing for the export of those samples for analysis purposes.

In the coming weeks CSA will now proceed to deploy the necessary vessel to site to commence the physical work of sample collection, and thereafter proceed to the detailed biological, chemical and physical analysis of samples collected, as required and agreed with the Government.

  1. Response Plan - Advanced Simulation Modelling

A signiﬁcant component of the EMP is having a proactive and eective response plan to any potential incidents. Responding quickly and eciently requires knowledge of where to respond to and which habitats to prioritise. To this end, since 2012, BPC has created and maintained environmental sensitivity maps of coastal area habitats, fauna and ﬂora and sensitive receptors to allow the Company, any stakeholders or any Government agencies to have a better understanding and appreciation of coastal life and usage, thereby helping direct an effective response (if required).

A key piece of additional knowledge required for ﬁnalising BPC's response plan is predicted fate and behaviour of particles or matter in the sea depending on prevailing currents, tides, water depth, surface conditions and weather data. Such predictions are derived based on advanced simulation models using many years of historic data. BPC completed such a simulation as part of its EIA in 2012, but, as agreed with Government, is seeking to supplement this previous study now with new and repeated studies.

To this end, BPC has engaged leading industry consultant RPS ASA Group to undertake this study, making use of RPS' proprietary state-of-the-artthree-dimensional modelling tools. Completion of this work is expected in early Q1 2020, when the outputs of this study will be incorporated into the EMP as appropriate.

Simon Potter, Chief Executive Officer of Bahamas Petroleum Company, said:

"As we continue to move toward drilling of an initial exploration well in The Bahamas in 2020, I am pleased to advise of two important in-country developments.

First, BPC is seeking to assess the petroleum resources of The Bahamas, which in the event of a successful exploration campaign and thereafter development, could be transformational to the economy of The Bahamas, by adding signiﬁcantly to the nation's revenue base over and above that from more traditional sources. In 2016, the then Government established a framework in law for the establishment of a Sovereign Wealth Fund, for the purpose of harnessing such revenues. Beyond this, however, we at BPC have long believed that Bahamians should be able to invest in the Company, and, in this way, have a 'direct ownership' interest in their own national resource. We have therefore initiated a process seeking to create a Bahamas-domiciled mutual fund, which, in the event of its establishment, would provide a vehicle whereby individual Bahamians will have that opportunity to invest in BPC's project of potentially national signiﬁcance. We expect to be able to provide full details of this initiative in the coming weeks.

Second, the timely receipt of requisite approvals from the Government means we have been able to commence a critical piece of preparatory work ahead of drilling activities: the collection of a comprehensive range of samples necessary to demonstrate the current ambient conditions at the proposed drill site. This will allow a direct assessment of any potential impact from our planned activities, noting that those activities by their very nature will be for a short, temporary duration, close to the international maritime border with Cuba, in a location which is an active marine thoroughfare serving both the existing petroleum facilities in The Bahamas as well as the entire region. We remain on track to see drilling commence on schedule."

For further information, please contact:

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1624 647

Simon Potter, Chief Executive Officer

882

Strand Hanson Limited - Nomad

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7409

Rory Murphy / James Spinney / Jack Botros

3494

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408

Jerry Keen / Toby Gibbs / James Thomas

4090

CAMARCO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757

Billy Clegg / James Crothers

4983

www.bpcplc.com

END

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Page 2 of 3

UPDDMMZMRNVGLZM

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Bahamas Petroleum Co. plc published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 07:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY
02:48aBAHAMAS PETROLEUM : In-Country Update
PU
11/20BAHAMAS PETROLEUM : Contractor and Long-Lead Item Update
PU
11/05BAHAMAS PETROLEUM : Result of Placing, Open Offer & Funding Strategy
PU
11/04BAHAMAS PETROLEUM : Result of Open Offer and Proposed Placing
PU
10/31BAHAMAS PETROLEUM : Cancellation of Existing Options, Grant of Options
PU
10/18BAHAMAS PETROLEUM : Posting of Open Offer Circular to Shareholders
PU
10/18BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY PLC : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.02 GBP for 5 exist..
FA
10/16BAHAMAS PETROLEUM : Death of Non-Executive Director
PU
10/10Castleton Technology Shares Dive After Profit Warning; ProPhotonix Awarded Fi..
DJ
10/10BAHAMAS PETROLEUM : Proposed open offer and progress towards drilling
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2013 -
EBIT 2013 -
Net income 2013 -
Finance 2013 13,3 M
Yield 2013 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
EV / Sales2013 -
EV / Sales2014 -
Capitalization 43,2 M
Chart BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Craig Potter Chief Executive Officer & Director
William George Schrader Non-Executive Chairman
Benjamin Proffitt Secretary & Finance Director
Randolph Hiscock Head-Technical
Adrian John Reginald Collins Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY PLC51.92%43
CNOOC LIMITED-1.97%67 749
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.22%65 957
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.04%41 835
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-37.16%34 455
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.42%32 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group