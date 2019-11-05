Bahamas Petroleum : Result of Placing, Open Offer & Funding Strategy

RNS Number : 2799S

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC

05 November 2019

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc

("Bahamas Petroleum" or the "Company")

Result of Placing, Open Offer and Funding Strategy Update

Highlights:

Open O ﬀ er closed with c.50% take-up from existing shareholders raising gross proceeds of US$4.3 million through the issue of 166.4m ordinary shares at a price of 2p each.

er closed with c.50% take-up from existing shareholders raising gross proceeds of US$4.3 million through the issue of 166.4m ordinary shares at a price of 2p each. Successful Placing to raise additional gross proceeds of US$7.1 million through the further issue of 275,641,455 ordinary shares at a price of 2p each.

Aggregate gross proceeds of US$11.4 million from Open O ﬀ er and Placing representing an oversubscription of 60% against announced targeted fundraise amount.

er and Placing representing an oversubscription of 60% against announced targeted fundraise amount. As a result of the Open O ﬀ er, the Placing and the previously announced Conditional Convertible Note, the Company expects to see gross cash inflows of approximately US$24.6 prior to March 2020.

er, the Placing and the previously announced Conditional Convertible Note, the Company expects to see gross cash inflows of approximately US$24.6 prior to March 2020. Sequenced cash inﬂows through 2019 and 1H 2020 expected to be su ﬃ cient to meet the anticipated costs of an initial exploration well in The Bahamas during 2020, consistent with licence obligations, with timing of cash inflows matched to funding requirements.

cient to meet the anticipated costs of an initial exploration well in The Bahamas during 2020, consistent with licence obligations, with timing of cash inflows matched to funding requirements. Farm-in discussions remain active, and the Company continues to consider other ﬁnancing alternatives, to strategically expand its available funding resources.

Overview:

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc, the oil and gas exploration company with a signiﬁcant prospective resource in licences in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas ("The Bahamas"), is pleased to announce that it has raised US$7.1 million before expenses through a ﬁrm placing of 275,641,455 new ordinary shares of 0.002p each ("Ordinary Shares") (the "Placing Shares") at a price of 2p each (the "Placing). The Placing was undertaken via an accelerated book-build process, as announced on 4 November 2020, with the Company seeing strong demand and thus increasing the size of the Placing from the initial targeted amount.

Together, the Placing and the previously announced successful Open Offer, raised US$11.4 million before expenses representing an oversubscription of 60% against the announced targeted placing.

The Placing comprises part of a coordinated funding strategy by the Company toward the drilling of an initial exploration well in The Bahamas during 2020. Other elements of this funding strategy as announced to-date are:

1. An Open Oﬀer to qualifying shareholders, as announced by the Company on 18 October 2019 and closed for acceptances, in accordance with its terms, at 11.00 a.m. on 1 November 2019 (the "Open Oﬀer"). The Company received valid acceptances and excess applications from qualifying shareholders for a total of 166,402,235 new Ordinary Shares under the Open Oﬀer. All excess applications from qualifying shareholders will be met in full, and in aggregate the Open Oﬀer represented a c.50% take-up by existing shareholders, raising gross proceeds of approximately US$4.3 million.

2 . A Conditional Convertible Note Subscription Agreement, entered into by the Company on 10 October 2019 (and as more particularly described in the Company's announcement of that date - the "Conditional Convertible Note"), whereby, subject to satisfaction of various conditions precedent prior to 15 February 2020 in accordance with the terms of that subscription agreement, the Company expects to raise an additional c.US$13 million.

When considered in aggregate, the proceeds of the Open Oﬀer, the Placing and the Conditional Convertible Note (assuming all conditions precedent to the Conditional Convertible Note are either satisfied or otherwise waived and the Conditional Convertible Notes are fully subscribed, and assuming further that interest is capitalised and all principal and capitalised interest is ultimately converted) would result in approximately 1 billion new Ordinary Shares being issued, and total funding inﬂows over the next six months of approximately £19.1 million (approximately US$24.6 million), with cash inﬂows matched to the timing of operational requirements. The Company's present estimate of the total cost for the drilling of the initial exploration well is in the range of US$20 million to US$25 million.

Funding Strategy Update:

The Company considers that with the success of the Open Oﬀer and the Placing, and when combined with the Conditional Convertible Note, it will likely have suﬃcient funds to undertake the drilling of an initial exploration well in The Bahamas during 2020, in accordance with the Company's licence commitments.

Moreover, in addition to the proceeds from these activities the Company continues to pursue a farm-out as part of its overall funding strategy, and has received proposals for, and continues to develop and assess a number of other ﬁnancing options. A decision to enact any of these other financing proposals will be taken, if required, based on the outcome of the farm-out process.

To the extent that a farm-out is successfully concluded on terms acceptable to the Company, the amount of capital available to the Company would likely materially increase, and would be additive to the funds raised through the Open Oﬀer, the Placing and the Conditional Convertible Note. Such funding could be applied towards all or a considerable portion of the costs in respect of the intended drilling, or alternatively proceeds from any farm-out could be applied to a broader work programme than the current single well the Company intends to drill in 2020.

Shareholders should note, however, that there remains a degree of uncertainty in relation to the Conditional Convertible Notes, given that ultimate quantum of funding to be received is dependent on the occurrence of future events outside of the control of the Company. Specifically: