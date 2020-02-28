Log in
BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY PLC    BPC   IM00B3NTV894

BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY PLC

(BPC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 02/27
4.45 GBp   -1.11%
04:09aBAHAMAS PETROLEUM : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
04:04aBAHAMAS PETROLEUM : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
02/26BAHAMAS PETROLEUM : Partial Convertible Loan Note Conversion
PU
Bahamas Petroleum : Second Price Monitoring Extn

02/28/2020 | 04:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Second Price Monitoring Extn
Released 09:05 28-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4810E
Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC
28 February 2020

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
APMPPUAUPUPUUBR
Second Price Monitoring Extn - RNS

Bahamas Petroleum Co. plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
