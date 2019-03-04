Global Consortium, Inc., is Inviting Six Shareholders to Visit and Tour its Cannabis Mall

- All expenses paid trip

- Tour and Q&A lunch

- Souvenir bag on departure

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE--Global Consortium, Inc., (OTCPINK: GCGX) is opening its doors to six lucky shareholders for a tour of their "Cannabis Mall."

Global Consortium is inviting all shareholders to register for this opportunity to tour the facility and enjoy a Q&A session and lunch with Tom Roland our Chief Operating Officer.

All six selected winners will be flown out to California for two nights. On the second day, you will be transported to the facility where you will meet up with Tom Roland, who will give you a guided tour of the operations facility.

After the tour, the group will have lunch and a Q & A session with Tom Roland. After lunch, each person will receive a gift bag with samples of products manufactured at the facility. Following the lunch and meeting with the COO, transportation to the hotel will be provided. The following day, transportation from the hotel to the airport is also provided.

The main purpose of this trip is to show shareholders our working facility. It is an exciting opportunity to see the cannabis operation first hand.

Please watch our website for updates. As with any contest or drawing, there will be rules and conditions and some states may not be eligible. At the time registration begins in a few weeks, all the rules and conditions will be posted. The contest/drawing is open to active shareholders only.

About Us:

Global Consortium, Inc., is building America's First Cannabis Mall, which when completed will house Manufacturing, Distribution, Delivery, Retail, Testing, and Cultivation all under one 64,000 square foot building. The Mall will house the largest Manufacturing facility of THC and CBD Distillate and Edibles believed to be operational in the United States.

Global Consortium, Inc., in compliance with SEC regulations, may in the future use social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter and its own website to announce key information in compliance with Reg. FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, the release of corporate apps, growth of the platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.



Details of the Company's business, finances, appointments, and agreements can be found as part of the Company's continuous public disclosure on otcmarkets.com.

