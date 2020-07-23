Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co.,Ltd.    600733   CNE000000LP1

BAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,

(600733)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology : China's 3 main telco operators have built over 400,000 5G base stations, says ministry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 12:11am EDT
A sign for 5G is seen at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - China's three main telecommunications operators have built more than 400,000 5G base stations by the end of June 2020, the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) told a press briefing on Thursday.

The figure marks an increase from the 130,000 5G base stations constructed in the year 2019. The ministry has said in the past it expects to have built over 600,000 5G base stations in total by the end of 2020.

At the press briefing, MIIT Vice Minister Xin Guobin also said China will support infrastructure for battery swapping service for electric vehicles.

Nio Inc and BAIC BluePark are among China's automakers currently offering electric cars with swappable batteries. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Yilei Sun; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. -0.59% 6.79 End-of-day quote.16.27%
NIO INC. -3.88% 12.38 Delayed Quote.207.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY T
12:11aBAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY : China's 3 main telco operators have built ..
RE
05/25Daimler to invest in Chinese EV battery maker Farasis' $480 million IPO - sou..
RE
04/23China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 10% this year
RE
03/11Automakers' sales sink in China due to coronavirus epidemic
RE
2019China auto sales drop for 17th straight month in November
RE
2019CHINA'S BAIC TO LAUNCH INTELLIGENT C : chairman
RE
2019Toyota to invest $600 million in China's Didi, new joint venture
RE
2019China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake to cement alliance
RE
2019China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake to cement alliance
RE
2019BAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY : ARCFOX Unveiled Three New Models at the G..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 789 M 3 253 M 3 253 M
Net income 2020 -209 M -29,9 M -29,9 M
Net Debt 2020 10 868 M 1 551 M 1 551 M
P/E ratio 2020 -117x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23 722 M 3 389 M 3 386 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 5 711
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart BAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,75 CNY
Last Close Price 6,79 CNY
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fang Lie Ma General Manager & Director
He Yi Xu Chairman
Xiao Xiao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Hua Ye Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Yang Zhou Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.16.27%3 389
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.77%175 408
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.10%85 574
DAIMLER AG-20.68%48 531
BMW AG-18.05%45 102
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.52%44 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group