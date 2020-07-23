BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology : China's 3 main telco operators have built over 400,000 5G base stations, says ministry

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - China's three main
telecommunications operators have built more than 400,000 5G
base stations by the end of June 2020, the country's Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) told a press briefing
on Thursday.
The figure marks an increase from the 130,000 5G base
stations constructed in the year 2019. The ministry has said in
the past it expects to have built over 600,000 5G base stations
in total by the end of 2020.
At the press briefing, MIIT Vice Minister Xin Guobin also
said China will support infrastructure for battery swapping
service for electric vehicles.
Nio Inc and BAIC BluePark are among
China's automakers currently offering electric cars with
swappable batteries.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Yilei Sun; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Subhranshu Sahu)