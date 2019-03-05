BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology CoLd : ARCFOX Unveiled Three New Models at the Geneva International Motor Show

ARCFOX, a sub-brand of BAIC BJEV (BAIC BluePark 600733) impressed
audiences at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 5th
with its three new models, including ARCFOX-GT Track edition, ARCFOX-GT
Street edition and the ARCFOX ECF Concept car, emphasizing “transcendent
aesthetics,” “democratic technology” and “immersive experiences.” As the
pioneer in the field of new energy in BAIC Group, this is the first time
for BAIC BJEV to introduce its premium brand to the international market.
ARCFOX is positioned as a premium brand of BAIC BJEV that pursues
extreme performance and borderless design. The new models inherit the
features of ARCFOX-GT, produced at the high-performance vehicle R&D
centre of BAIC Group in Spain, and have obtained the certification of
the European professional institution. Its acceleration of 100 km/h has
reached an astonishing 2.59 seconds. ARCFOX ECF Concept is the first
ARCFOX identity concept car with smart cockpit and it is also ARCFOX's
first premium intelligent SUV model with a quasi-L3 level for volume
production.
In design aspect, ARCFOX advocates simplicity. ARCFOX reflects its
“borderless” concept, which is not limited by exterior design, but also
the automotive engineering design and user experience design. Legendary
design master Walter De Silva played a key role in automotive design and
helped to guide ARCFOX’s product development.
With independent R&D and open sharing, ARCFOX gathers global top
resources to break through technology boundaries and implements the
strategy of all-intelligent technology platform. The brand works closely
with the world’s top partners such as Daimler, Magna, Huawei, etc. to
create an innovative cooperation model for the entire industry in
product development, high-end manufacturing, intelligent network, and
autonomous driving data processing chips.
BAIC Group is one of the top five automobile groups in China and ranked
124th in Fortune 500 in 2018 with a revenue of US$69.591
billion. The group is determined to be the world’s most innovative and
technological company by 2025.
ARCFOX aims to play a leading role in shaping the future of electric
mobility. This is also the beginning of BAIC’s globalization strategy
with premium brands. As Mr. Xu Heyi said, “ARCFOX is the beam of light
that the BAIC Group presents to the world with its innovation and this
beam of light is illuminating the way for us to move forward.”
