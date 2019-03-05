Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology CoLd    600733   CNE000000LP1

BAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY COLD

(600733)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology CoLd : ARCFOX Unveiled Three New Models at the Geneva International Motor Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:31am EST

ARCFOX, a sub-brand of BAIC BJEV (BAIC BluePark 600733) impressed audiences at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 5th with its three new models, including ARCFOX-GT Track edition, ARCFOX-GT Street edition and the ARCFOX ECF Concept car, emphasizing “transcendent aesthetics,” “democratic technology” and “immersive experiences.” As the pioneer in the field of new energy in BAIC Group, this is the first time for BAIC BJEV to introduce its premium brand to the international market.

ARCFOX is positioned as a premium brand of BAIC BJEV that pursues extreme performance and borderless design. The new models inherit the features of ARCFOX-GT, produced at the high-performance vehicle R&D centre of BAIC Group in Spain, and have obtained the certification of the European professional institution. Its acceleration of 100 km/h has reached an astonishing 2.59 seconds. ARCFOX ECF Concept is the first ARCFOX identity concept car with smart cockpit and it is also ARCFOX's first premium intelligent SUV model with a quasi-L3 level for volume production.

In design aspect, ARCFOX advocates simplicity. ARCFOX reflects its “borderless” concept, which is not limited by exterior design, but also the automotive engineering design and user experience design. Legendary design master Walter De Silva played a key role in automotive design and helped to guide ARCFOX’s product development.

With independent R&D and open sharing, ARCFOX gathers global top resources to break through technology boundaries and implements the strategy of all-intelligent technology platform. The brand works closely with the world’s top partners such as Daimler, Magna, Huawei, etc. to create an innovative cooperation model for the entire industry in product development, high-end manufacturing, intelligent network, and autonomous driving data processing chips.

BAIC Group is one of the top five automobile groups in China and ranked 124th in Fortune 500 in 2018 with a revenue of US$69.591 billion. The group is determined to be the world’s most innovative and technological company by 2025.

ARCFOX aims to play a leading role in shaping the future of electric mobility. This is also the beginning of BAIC’s globalization strategy with premium brands. As Mr. Xu Heyi said, “ARCFOX is the beam of light that the BAIC Group presents to the world with its innovation and this beam of light is illuminating the way for us to move forward.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY T
07:31aBAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY : ARCFOX Unveiled Three New Models at the G..
BU
2018BAIC MOTOADR : Motor to form IT firm with units of parent
AQ
2018BAIC Bluepark stock price rebounds
AQ
2018BAIC Bluepark stock price rebounds
AQ
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : China stocks end lower despite FTSE Russell inclusion pl..
RE
More news
Chart BAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY COLD
Duration : Period :
BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology CoLd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Ying Li Chi General Manager, CFO & Director
Ge Wei Hu Chairman & Board Secretary
Tao Yin Chairman-Supervisory Board
En Ping Hu Director
Guo Chuan Cheng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY COLD13.44%4 616
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.25%194 966
VOLKSWAGEN11.03%88 643
DAIMLER AG16.49%64 580
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION17.34%55 717
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.62%55 065
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.