BAIC Motor Corp Ltd    1958   CNE100001TJ4

BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD

(1958)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 07/19
5.21 HKD   +0.39%
02:48aBAIC MOTOR : China's BAIC Holds About 5% in Daimler
DJ
06/26China's Didi expands partnership with automaker GAC Group
RE
05/14SK Innovation to invest $490 million in second Chinese car battery plant
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

BAIC Motor : China's BAIC Holds About 5% in Daimler

07/23/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Max Bernhard

Daimler AG said Tuesday that China's state-owned auto maker Beijing Automotive Group Co. has taken a roughly 5% stake in the company.

Chief Executive Ola Kallenius said the company is "very pleased that our long-standing partner BAIC is now a long-term investor in Daimler." The Chinese market remains crucial for the company's success, he added.

BAIC acquired the stake in Daimler through its subsidiary Investment Global Co. Ltd, the company said.

Daimler and BAIC have been in a strategic partnership since 2003. Daimler holds about 9.6% of BAIC subsidiary BAIC Motor Corp and about 3% percent in BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co., which produces electric vehicles for the Chinese market.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD 0.39% 5.21 End-of-day quote.24.64%
DAIMLER AG 1.32% 46.04 Delayed Quote.0.28%
Latest news on BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD
02:48aBAIC MOTOR : China's BAIC Holds About 5% in Daimler
06/26China's Didi expands partnership with automaker GAC Group
05/14SK Innovation to invest $490 million in second Chinese car battery plant
05/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EssilorLuxottica, Nissan, Euronext, Uber
05/03South Korea automakers' group urges end to subsidies for Chinese EVs
04/11Volkswagen eyes big stake in China partner JAC, taps Goldman - sources
04/11Volkswagen eyes big stake in China partner JAC, taps Goldman - sources
04/11VOLKSWAGEN EYES BIG STAKE IN CHINA P : sources
04/10Exclusive - SK Innovation in talks to set up EV battery JVs with Volkswagen, ..
04/05Exclusive - United States sets sights on China in new electric vehicle push
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 167 B
EBIT 2019 22 161 M
Net income 2019 5 112 M
Finance 2019 17 918 M
Yield 2019 5,00%
P/E ratio 2019 6,87x
P/E ratio 2020 6,14x
EV / Sales2019 0,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,06x
Capitalization 35 661 M
Chart BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD
Duration : Period :
BAIC Motor Corp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 5,02  CNY
Last Close Price 4,45  CNY
Spread / Highest target 73,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Liang Chen President & Executive Director
He Yi Xu Chairman
Zhang Fei Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yin Fu Qiu Non-Executive Director
Hubertus Troska Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD24.64%5 183
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.10%39 715
FERRARI71.30%31 207
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-22.72%25 921
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.33%21 115
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 131
Categories
