BAIC Motor : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF BAIC MOTOR AND BEIJING BENZ

02/21/2020 | 08:48am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

北 京 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司

BAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1958)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

OF BAIC MOTOR AND BEIJING BENZ

This announcement is made by BAIC Motor Corporation Limited (the "Company" or "BAIC Motor", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company is pleased to inform its shareholders and potential investors that Daimler AG ("Daimler") has published the financial statements of its group and company for the year ended 31 December 2019 on its website (https://www.daimler.com/investors/) ("Daimler 2019 Financial Statements") on 21 February 2020 (Hong Kong time). The main financial information in relation to BAIC Motor and Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Benz") in the Daimler 2019 Financial Statements is set out below. For details, please refer to the Daimler 2019 Financial Statements.

Key figures on interests in associated companies accounted for using the equity method

(in millions of euros)

Beijing Benz

BAIC Motor (Note 2)

As at the year ended 31 December

2019

2018

2019

2018

Equity interest (in %)

49.0

49.0

9.6

9.6

Equity investment (Note 1)

2,519

2,353

665

650

Equity result (Note 1)

1,295

1,247

40

-107

Dividend payment to Daimler

1,137

1,024

19

10

Notes:

  1. Including investor-level adjustments.
  2. The proportionate share of earnings of BAIC Motor is included in Daimler's consolidated financial statements with a three-month time lag. Figures for BAIC Motor are based on local GAAP.

1

Summarized IFRS financial information on significant associated companies accounted for using the equity method

(in millions of euros)

Beijing Benz (Note 1)

BAIC Motor (Note 2)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Information on the statement of income

Revenue

20,177

17,433

22,900

20,085

Profit/loss from continuing operations

after taxes

2,702

2,570

1,739

1,802

Profit/loss from discontinued operations

after taxes

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income/loss

-7

7

-134

-

Total comprehensive income/loss

2,695

2,577

1,605

1,802

Information on the statement of financial position and reconciliation to equity-method carrying amounts

Non-current assets

6,272

5,458

14,008

13,825

Current assets

8,874

7,156

13,733

10,753

Non-current liabilities

1,008

967

3,194

3,545

Current liabilities

8,716

6,625

13,859

10,663

Equity (including non-controlling

interest)

5,422

5,022

10,688

10,370

Equity (excluding non-controlling

interests) attributable to

the Daimler group

2,657

2,461

756

738

Unrealized profit (-)/loss (+) on sales to/

purchases from

-137

-107

-12

-8

Other

-1

-1

-79

-80

Carrying amount of equity-method

investment

2,519

2,353

665

650

Notes:

  1. Beijing Benz: Figures for the statement of income relate to the period of 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019. Figures for the statement of financial position and the reconciliation to equity-method carrying amounts relate to the balance sheet dated 31 December 2019.
  2. BAIC Motor: Daimler recognizes its proportionate share of the profits or losses of BAIC Motor with a three-month time lag. Figures for the statement of income relate to the period of 1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019. Figures for the statement of financial position and the reconciliation to equity-method carrying amounts relate to the balance sheet date of 30 September 2019.

2

The information set out in this announcement was solely extracted from the key financial information set out in Daimler 2019 Financial Statements and is not a forecast or an estimation on the Group's results. As at the date of this announcement, the results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 have not been finalized. The results of the Group shall be based on the annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2019 to be issued by the Company in March 2020.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Wang Jianhui

Secretary to the Board and Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 21 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Xu Heyi, as Chairman of the board of directors and non-executive director; Ms. Shang Yuanxian and Mr. Yan Xiaolei, as non-executive directors; Mr. Chen Hongliang, as executive director; Mr. Xie Wei, Mr. Qiu Yinfu, Mr. Hubertus Troska, Mr. Bodo Uebber, Ms. Jiao Ruifang and Mr. Lei Hai, as non-executive directors; and Mr. Ge Songlin, Mr. Wong Lung Tak Patrick, Mr. Bao Robert Xiaochen, Mr. Zhao Fuquan and Mr. Liu Kaixiang, as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purpose only

3

Disclaimer

BAIC Motor Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 13:47:15 UTC
