BAIC Motor : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF BAIC MOTOR AND BEIJING BENZ
02/21/2020 | 08:48am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
OF BAIC MOTOR AND BEIJING BENZ
This announcement is made by BAIC Motor Corporation Limited (the "Company" or "BAIC Motor", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The Company is pleased to inform its shareholders and potential investors that Daimler AG ("Daimler") has published the financial statements of its group and company for the year ended 31 December 2019 on its website (https://www.daimler.com/investors/) ("Daimler 2019 Financial Statements") on 21 February 2020 (Hong Kong time). The main financial information in relation to BAIC Motor and Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Benz") in the Daimler 2019 Financial Statements is set out below. For details, please refer to the Daimler 2019 Financial Statements.
Key figures on interests in associated companies accounted for using the equity method
(in millions of euros)
Beijing Benz
BAIC Motor (Note 2)
As at the year ended 31 December
2019
2018
2019
2018
Equity interest (in %)
49.0
49.0
9.6
9.6
Equity investment (Note 1)
2,519
2,353
665
650
Equity result (Note 1)
1,295
1,247
40
-107
Dividend payment to Daimler
1,137
1,024
19
10
Notes:
Including investor-level adjustments.
The proportionate share of earnings of BAIC Motor is included in Daimler's consolidated financial statements with a three-month time lag. Figures for BAIC Motor are based on local GAAP.
Summarized IFRS financial information on significant associated companies accounted for using the equity method
(in millions of euros)
Beijing Benz (Note 1)
BAIC Motor (Note 2)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Information on the statement of income
Revenue
20,177
17,433
22,900
20,085
Profit/loss from continuing operations
after taxes
2,702
2,570
1,739
1,802
Profit/loss from discontinued operations
after taxes
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income/loss
-7
7
-134
-
Total comprehensive income/loss
2,695
2,577
1,605
1,802
Information on the statement of financial position and reconciliation to equity-method carrying amounts
Non-current assets
6,272
5,458
14,008
13,825
Current assets
8,874
7,156
13,733
10,753
Non-current liabilities
1,008
967
3,194
3,545
Current liabilities
8,716
6,625
13,859
10,663
Equity (including non-controlling
interest)
5,422
5,022
10,688
10,370
Equity (excluding non-controlling
interests) attributable to
the Daimler group
2,657
2,461
756
738
Unrealized profit (-)/loss (+) on sales to/
purchases from
-137
-107
-12
-8
Other
-1
-1
-79
-80
Carrying amount of equity-method
investment
2,519
2,353
665
650
Notes:
Beijing Benz: Figures for the statement of income relate to the period of 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019. Figures for the statement of financial position and the reconciliation to equity-method carrying amounts relate to the balance sheet dated 31 December 2019.
BAIC Motor: Daimler recognizes its proportionate share of the profits or losses of BAIC Motor with a three-month time lag. Figures for the statement of income relate to the period of 1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019. Figures for the statement of financial position and the reconciliation to equity-method carrying amounts relate to the balance sheet date of 30 September 2019.
The information set out in this announcement was solely extracted from the key financial information set out in Daimler 2019 Financial Statements and is not a forecast or an estimation on the Group's results. As at the date of this announcement, the results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 have not been finalized. The results of the Group shall be based on the annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2019 to be issued by the Company in March 2020.
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By order of the Board
BAIC Motor Corporation Limited
Wang Jianhui
Secretary to the Board and Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC, 21 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Xu Heyi, as Chairman of the board of directors and non-executive director; Ms. Shang Yuanxian and Mr. Yan Xiaolei, as non-executive directors; Mr. Chen Hongliang, as executive director; Mr. Xie Wei, Mr. Qiu Yinfu, Mr. Hubertus Troska, Mr. Bodo Uebber, Ms. Jiao Ruifang and Mr. Lei Hai, as non-executive directors; and Mr. Ge Songlin, Mr. Wong Lung Tak Patrick, Mr. Bao Robert Xiaochen, Mr. Zhao Fuquan and Mr. Liu Kaixiang, as independent non-executive directors.
