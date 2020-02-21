BAIC Motor : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF BAIC MOTOR AND BEIJING BENZ

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

北 京 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司

BAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1958)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

OF BAIC MOTOR AND BEIJING BENZ

This announcement is made by BAIC Motor Corporation Limited (the "Company" or "BAIC Motor", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company is pleased to inform its shareholders and potential investors that Daimler AG ("Daimler") has published the financial statements of its group and company for the year ended 31 December 2019 on its website (https://www.daimler.com/investors/) ("Daimler 2019 Financial Statements") on 21 February 2020 (Hong Kong time). The main financial information in relation to BAIC Motor and Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Benz") in the Daimler 2019 Financial Statements is set out below. For details, please refer to the Daimler 2019 Financial Statements.

Key figures on interests in associated companies accounted for using the equity method

(in millions of euros) Beijing Benz BAIC Motor (Note 2) As at the year ended 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 Equity interest (in %) 49.0 49.0 9.6 9.6 Equity investment (Note 1) 2,519 2,353 665 650 Equity result (Note 1) 1,295 1,247 40 -107 Dividend payment to Daimler 1,137 1,024 19 10

Notes: