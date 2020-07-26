Log in
BAIC Motor : ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES

07/26/2020 | 06:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

北 京 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司

BAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1958)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND NON-

COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES

PROPOSED CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of BAIC Motor Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Board resolved to propose to appoint Mr. Liao Zhenbo as the non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of approval at the shareholders' general meeting of the Company until the expiration of the term of the third session of the Board.

Mr. Yan Xiaolei has resigned as the non-executive director of the Company, the member of the strategy committee and the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") under the Board due to job reassignment effective from 24 July 2020. Mr. Yan Xiaolei confirmed that he had no disagreement with the Board in any respect and there were no other matters relating to his resignation that would need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

1

The biographical details of Mr. Liao Zhenbo which are discloseable pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") are as follows:

Mr. Liao Zhenbo, aged 58, holds a bachelor of engineering and currently serves as the deputy general manager of Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (北京汽車集團有限公司).

Mr. Liao Zhenbo successively served as the assistant engineer, the engineer and the senior

engineer of technology foundation department and vehicle test department under technology centre of Dongfeng Motor Corporation (東風汽車集團有限公司), the project manager, the deputy

director (section chief) and the senior international business operator of international cooperation section under international cooperation department of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, the director of international cooperation division under strategic planning department of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, the deputy head of the strategic planning department and the director of international cooperation division of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, the head of the strategic planning department of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, the deputy chief engineer and the chief engineer for corporate

planning in Dongfeng Motor Corporation, the vice president of Shenzhen Bak Battery Co., Ltd. (深 圳市比克電池有限公司) and general manager of prismatic batteries business unit of Shenzhen Bak Power Battery Co., Ltd. (深圳市比克動力電池有限公司), the president of Shenzhen Bak Power

Battery Co., Ltd. He serves as the deputy general manager of Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. since September 2019.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Liao Zhenbo confirmed that, (1) he does not hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries and also has not served as a director nor a supervisor in any other listed companies in the past three years; (2) he does not have any relationship with any other directors, supervisors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company or any of its subsidiaries; and (3) he does not have any interest in any shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as at the date of this announcement.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Liao Zhenbo confirmed that, there is no other information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, and there are no other matters concerning the appointment of Mr. Liao Zhenbo as the non-executive director of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

If the proposed appointment of Mr. Liao Zhenbo as the non-executive director of the Company is approved at the shareholders' general meeting of the Company, the Company will enter into relevant director's service contract with him as soon as possible. Mr. Liao Zhenbo will not receive any remuneration from the Company for his role as the non-executive director.

NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES

Pursuant to Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules, the audit committee must comprise a minimum of three members. Upon the resignation of Mr. Yan Xiaolei, the number of members of the Audit Committee decreased from three to two, falling below the minimum number required under Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules.

2

The Company is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy of the Audit Committee member, and will use its best endeavors to ensure that a suitable candidate is appointed as soon as practicable and, in any event, within three months required under Rule 3.23 of the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Wang Jianhui

Secretary to the Board and Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, 24 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Heyi, as Chairman of the Board and non-executive Director; Ms. Shang Yuanxian, as non-executive Director; Mr. Chen Hongliang, as executive Director; Mr. Xie Wei, Mr. Qiu Yinfu, Mr. Hubertus Troska, Mr. Harald Emil Wilhelm, Mr. Jin Wei and Mr. Lei Hai, as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Ge Songlin, Mr. Wong Lung Tak Patrick, Mr. Bao Robert Xiaochen, Mr. Zhao Fuquan and Mr. Liu Kaixiang, as independent non-executive Directors.

*  For identification purpose only

3

BAIC Motor Corporation Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 10:15:15 UTC
