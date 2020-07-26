Log in
BAIC Motor : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

07/26/2020

北 京 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司

BAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1958)

List of Directors and Their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of BAIC Motor Corporation Limited (the "Company") are set out below.

Mr. Xu Heyi

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Ms. Shang Yuanxian

Non-executive Director

Mr. Chen Hongliang

Executive Director

Mr. Xie Wei

Non-executive Director

Mr. Qiu Yinfu

Non-executive Director

Mr. Hubertus Troska

Non-executive Director

Mr. Harald Emil Wilhelm

Non-executive Director

Mr. Jin Wei

Non-executive Director

Mr. Lei Hai

Non-executive Director

Mr. Ge Songlin

Independent non-executive Director

Mr. Wong Lung Tak Patrick

Independent non-executive Director

Mr. Bao Robert Xiaochen

Independent non-executive Director

Mr. Zhao Fuquan

Independent non-executive Director

Mr. Liu Kaixiang

Independent non-executive Director

  • for identification purpose only

1

The Board has established four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board

Committee

Strategy

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Xu Heyi

C

C

Shang Yuanxian

M

M

Chen Hongliang

M

M

Xie Wei

M

Qiu Yinfu

M

Hubertus Troska

M

Harald Emil Wilhelm

Jin Wei

M

Lei Hai

M

Ge Songlin

M

M

Wong Lung Tak Patrick

C

M

Bao Robert Xiaochen

C

M

Zhao Fuquan

M

M

Liu Kaixiang

M

M

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees
  1. Member of the relevant Board committees

Beijing, the PRC

July 24, 2020

2

Disclaimer

BAIC Motor Corporation Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 10:20:15 UTC
