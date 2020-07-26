BAIC Motor : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

北 京 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司

BAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1958)

List of Directors and Their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of BAIC Motor Corporation Limited (the "Company") are set out below.

Mr. Xu Heyi Chairman and Non-executive Director Ms. Shang Yuanxian Non-executive Director Mr. Chen Hongliang Executive Director Mr. Xie Wei Non-executive Director Mr. Qiu Yinfu Non-executive Director Mr. Hubertus Troska Non-executive Director Mr. Harald Emil Wilhelm Non-executive Director Mr. Jin Wei Non-executive Director Mr. Lei Hai Non-executive Director Mr. Ge Songlin Independent non-executive Director Mr. Wong Lung Tak Patrick Independent non-executive Director Mr. Bao Robert Xiaochen Independent non-executive Director Mr. Zhao Fuquan Independent non-executive Director Mr. Liu Kaixiang Independent non-executive Director