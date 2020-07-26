BAIC Motor : List of Directors and Their Role and Function
北 京 汽 車 股 份 有 限 公 司
BAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1958)
List of Directors and Their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors (the "
Board") of BAIC Motor Corporation Limited (the " Company") are set out below.
Mr. Xu Heyi
Chairman and Non-executive Director
Ms. Shang Yuanxian
Non-executive Director
Mr. Chen Hongliang
Executive Director
Mr. Xie Wei
Non-executive Director
Mr. Qiu Yinfu
Non-executive Director
Mr. Hubertus Troska
Non-executive Director
Mr. Harald Emil Wilhelm
Non-executive Director
Mr. Jin Wei
Non-executive Director
Mr. Lei Hai
Non-executive Director
Mr. Ge Songlin
Independent non-executive Director
Mr. Wong Lung Tak Patrick
Independent non-executive Director
Mr. Bao Robert Xiaochen
Independent non-executive Director
Mr. Zhao Fuquan
Independent non-executive Director
Mr. Liu Kaixiang
Independent non-executive Director
The Board has established four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
Board
Committee
Strategy
Audit
Remuneration
Nomination
Director
Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
Xu Heyi
C
C
Shang Yuanxian
M
M
Chen Hongliang
M
M
Xie Wei
M
Qiu Yinfu
M
Hubertus Troska
M
Harald Emil Wilhelm
Jin Wei
M
Lei Hai
M
Ge Songlin
M
M
Wong Lung Tak Patrick
C
M
Bao Robert Xiaochen
C
M
Zhao Fuquan
M
M
Liu Kaixiang
M
M
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
Member of the relevant Board committees
Beijing, the PRC
July 24, 2020
