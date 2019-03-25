Log in
Baidu : China video-streaming firm iQIYI targets raising $1.1 billion in convertible bonds

0
03/25/2019 | 10:38pm EDT
iQiyi Inc., logo is displayed on screen during company's IPO at Nasdaq Market Site in New York

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese video-streaming service iQIYI Inc is looking to raise $1.05 billion in convertible bonds, the latest example of the growing popularity of the instrument among newly listed Chinese tech companies.

iQIYI announced the sale of its six-year convertible bonds on Tuesday, without disclosing the terms.

A term sheet seen by Reuters showed the bonds were being marketed with an indicative coupon range of between 2 percent and 2.5 percent. The company is hoping to lower its borrowing costs compared to its last convertible bond which had a shorter tenor and higher coupon.

The deal also has an over-allotment, or greenshoe, option of up to $150 million, meaning the total size could reach $1.2 billion.

Convertible bonds are a cheaper funding avenue due to their lower coupons in exchange for giving the bondholder the option of converting the debt into company shares at a set price in future. The bonds give investors fixed returns and the equity link provides the prospect of profiting from a rise in the issuer's share price.

Sales of convertible bonds hit their highest level in Asia since the financial crisis last year, with $35.5 billion raised, according to Refinitiv data, driven by market volatility and rising borrowing costs.

iQIYI was offering a conversion premium of between 27.5 percent and 32.5 percent, according to the term sheet.

Its shares closed at $24.02 on Monday, almost half of their record high of $46.23 hit in June.

It is the second time the Netflix-like streaming service is selling a convertible bond, both within a year of its $2.4 billion Nasdaq initial public offering (IPO) in March 2018. In November it sold a $750 million five-year convertible bond with a coupon of 3.75 percent.

Technology companies in search of growth capital have increasingly turned to convertible bonds as a way of raising cheaper debt, given the companies are often unrated and have more volatile stock prices.

Electric vehicle maker NIO raised $650 million in a five-year convertible bond earlier this year, only four months after it went public in New York.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are joint bookrunners for iQIYI's deal.

The deal will price after New York markets close on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Julia Fioretti
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU 0.09% 166.88 Delayed Quote.5.22%
IQIYI INC -4.00% 24.02 Delayed Quote.61.53%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 119 B
EBIT 2019 15 824 M
Net income 2019 14 698 M
Finance 2019 97 124 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,91
P/E ratio 2020 17,60
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
Capitalization 391 B
Chart BAIDU
Duration : Period :
Baidu Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 1 460  CNY
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Yuan Qing Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU5.22%58 248
ALPHABET14.59%838 791
NAVER CORP--.--%18 440
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION1.50%12 838
YANDEX29.10%11 466
SOGOU INC8.95%2 200
