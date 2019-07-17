Log in
Baidu : Facemoji Keyboard Releases 2019 State of Emoji Report for World Emoji Day

07/17/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Report Reveals Most Popular Emoji Across 15 Countries

Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) today released a State of Emoji report revealing the most popular emoji used globally on the Facemoji Keyboard app in conjunction with World Emoji Day.

The report found the following:

  • Tinder is the only app to not feature a heart emoji in its Top 5, and Twitter was the only platform to feature more than one heart in its Top 5.
  • In 2019, the most popular emoji worldwide is the Face with Tears of Joy, followed by Face Blowing a Kiss and Red Heart.
  • The Smiling Face with Hearts is the most popular emoji added in Unicode update 11.0.
  • New Year’s Day saw the biggest spike in emoji usage, peaking at over 3.2 million emoji sent in one day.
  • The Folded Hands emoji is the most popular hand emoji.
  • The Skull emoji is ranked No. 10 in the United States, but doesn’t rank in the Top 50 in any other country.
  • The Ring emoji is hugely popular in France where it is ranked No. 4, although the emoji does not make any other country’s Top 10.
  • Half of Egypt’s Top 10 emoji are hearts.

“We are excited to celebrate World Emoji Day by releasing this report of the most popular emoji around the world,” said Mr. Jiang Feng, director of Baidu’s Global Business Unit. “This report shows that while each country may have their own language and culture, emoji are universal.”

The report references fully anonymized data from 15 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, the United States and Vietnam. The data captures the top emoji used on Facemoji Keyboard on Android and iOS between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019 by country and by app, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tinder and WhatsApp.

To read the full 2019 State of Emoji report, click here.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is an emoji-centric keyboard app featuring Baidu’s speech recognition technology. It includes an emoji prediction feature, a wide variety of stickers and customizable keyboards, and the ability to turn people’s faces into animated emoji GIFs. Facemoji Keyboard’s goal is to help people around the world express themselves in new ways with fun, creative emoji.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu’s ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BIDU.” Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.


© Business Wire 2019
