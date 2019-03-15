Log in
Baidu, Inc. : Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

0
03/15/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

BEIJING, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIDU), the leading Chinese language internet search provider, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com.

Baidu, Inc. Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Baidu, Inc.)

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Department, Baidu, Inc., Baidu Campus, No. 10, Shangdi 10th Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100085, People's Republic of China.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make a complex world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

Contacts:
Investor Relations, Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-4958
Email: ir@baidu.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-inc-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300813428.html

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
