Baidu : Reports 50% Quarterly Profit Drop but Revenue Beats Projections

Baidu Inc. reported stronger-than-expected revenue in the most recent period, driven by its search-engine business and artificial-intelligence initiatives.

On Thursday, Baidu reported revenue rose to 27.2 billion yuan ($3.96 billion), beating the company's guidance and Wall Street targets, and said it expected to accelerate revenue growth as it ramps up investment.

"The diversification of Baidu's business from mobile internet into the smart home, smart transportation, cloud and autonomous driving markets will require heavy investments," Chief Financial Officer Herman Yu said. "Nevertheless, these investments taken together give Baidu a balanced portfolio for short-term, medium-term and long-term returns, and we hope to see these investments bear fruit and accelerate Baidu's revenue growth in the coming years."

In October, when Baidu reported third-quarter results, company officials warned that weakened confidence in China's economy and a private-sector regulatory clamp down could spell trouble for Baidu's revenue.

China's 6.6% growth rate for 2018 was the slowest annual pace since 1990.

Overall, fourth-quarter profit dropped 50% to 2.08 billion yuan ($303 million), or 5.93 yuan (86 cents) an American depositary receipt, largely tied to noncontrolling interests in video-streaming service iQiyi, which went public last year. Excluding stock-based compensation and other items, profit fell to 13.18 yuan ($1.92) an ADR from 15.84 yuan an ADR a year earlier.

Analysts expected 8.48 yuan an ADR, or 11.98 yuan on an adjusted basis, according to FactSet data.

This quarter, Baidu expects revenue to reach 23.5 billion yuan to 24.7 billion yuan ($3.42 billion to $3.60 billion), compared with analysts' projected 24.25 billion yuan, according to FactSet data.

Meanwhile, iQiyi's fourth-quarter loss surged to 3.48 billion yuan ($505.7 million) from 612.4 million yuan a year earlier, as it continues to invest in original content.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had projected a loss of 3.61 billion yuan.

Revenue rose to 7.03 billion yuan ($1 billion), also beating internal and Wall Street targets.

The company reported 87.4 million subscribers as of Dec. 31, of which 98.5% were paying members, the company said.

This quarter, iQiyi expects revenue of 6.80 billion yuan to 7.10 billion yuan ($989.6 million to $1 billion), above analysts' projected 6.58 billion yuan.

