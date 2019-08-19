Log in
BAIDU

BAIDU

(BIDU)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/19 04:00:00 pm
104.22 USD   +7.78%
05:25pBaidu Reports 62% Profit Drop
DJ
04:50pBAIDU INC. : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:31pBAIDU : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Baidu Reports 62% Profit Drop

08/19/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

By Maria Armental

China's economic downturn and tighter control over internet content drove search-engine giant Baidu Inc.'s weakest quarterly revenue growth in more than two years and a 62% profit drop.

Still, results for the latest quarter beat Wall Street targets, sending shares up more than 9% to $114.04 in after-hours trading.

Baidu, which has been trying to diversify from its core search-engine business, projected another difficult quarter with about 26.9 billion yuan to 28.5 billion yuan in revenue ($3.84 billion to $4.07 billion). That would equate to a decline of up to 5% to an increase of 1% at best, the company said, missing analysts' projected 28.13 billion yuan, according to FactSet.

Second-quarter profit dropped to 2.41 billion yuan or 6.57 yuan an American depositary receipt, largely tied to video-streaming service iQiyi. Excluding stock-based compensation and other items, profit fell to 10.11 yuan an ADR from 21.06 yuan an ADR a year earlier.

Analysts expected 3.40 yuan an ADR, or 6.18 yuan on an adjusted basis, according to FactSet data.

Revenue revenue rose 1.4% to 26.33 billion yuan beating analysts' projected 25.8 billion yuan.

Baidu had forecast 25.1 billion yuan to 26.6 billion yuan.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU 7.78% 104.22 Delayed Quote.-39.03%
IQIYI INC 5.85% 18.08 Delayed Quote.14.86%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.41% 7.0729 Delayed Quote.2.42%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 503 M
EBIT 2019 420 M
Net income 2019 893 M
Finance 2019 12 444 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 38,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 33 846 M
Chart BAIDU
Duration : Period :
Baidu Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 141,47  $
Last Close Price 96,70  $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Yuan Qing Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU-39.03%33 846
ALPHABET12.85%817 103
NAVER CORP--.--%16 821
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION0.75%12 005
YANDEX33.38%11 925
SOGOU INC-22.10%1 601
