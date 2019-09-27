Baidu : U.S. eyeing possibility of delisting Chinese firms from U.S. exchanges
09/27/2019 | 12:38pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is considering the possibility of delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges, a source briefed on the matter said, in what would be an escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
The move would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investments into China, the source said.
The news spooked investors who pushed major indexes into the red.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)