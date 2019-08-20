Baidu Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2017 -- Data Talk

Baidu Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BIDU) is currently at $113.25, up $9.03 or 8.66%

-- Would be highest close since July 29, 2019, when it closed at $113.45

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 28, 2017, when it rose 9.45%

-- On Monday, Baidu reported second-quarter revenue rose 1.4% to 26.33 billion yuan, surpassing the 25.8 billion yuan forecast by analysts polled by FactSet

-- Up 1.39% month-to-date

-- Down 28.59% year-to-date

-- Down 60.13% from its all-time closing high of $284.07 on May 16, 2018

-- Down 49.24% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 21, 2018), when it closed at $223.13

-- Down 50.89% from its 52 week closing high of $230.62 on Sept. 20, 2018

-- Up 20.03% from its 52 week closing low of $94.35 on Aug. 15, 2019

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:14:33 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet