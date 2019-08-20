Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baidu    BIDU

BAIDU

(BIDU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Baidu Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2017 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 11:40am EDT

Baidu Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BIDU) is currently at $113.25, up $9.03 or 8.66%

-- Would be highest close since July 29, 2019, when it closed at $113.45

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 28, 2017, when it rose 9.45%

-- On Monday, Baidu reported second-quarter revenue rose 1.4% to 26.33 billion yuan, surpassing the 25.8 billion yuan forecast by analysts polled by FactSet

-- Up 1.39% month-to-date

-- Down 28.59% year-to-date

-- Down 60.13% from its all-time closing high of $284.07 on May 16, 2018

-- Down 49.24% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 21, 2018), when it closed at $223.13

-- Down 50.89% from its 52 week closing high of $230.62 on Sept. 20, 2018

-- Up 20.03% from its 52 week closing low of $94.35 on Aug. 15, 2019

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:14:33 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU 7.83% 112.31 Delayed Quote.-34.29%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.04% 26129.63 Delayed Quote.12.04%
NASDAQ 100 0.00% 7721.963439 Delayed Quote.20.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.04% 8001.835759 Delayed Quote.19.00%
S&P 500 -0.13% 2920.48 Delayed Quote.15.23%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 7.0717 Delayed Quote.2.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAIDU
11:40aBaidu Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2017 -- Dat..
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:41aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Saudi Aramco, Baidu, Apple, Elanco
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aBaidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
DJ
02:41aChina's Baidu beats earnings expectations, shares rally
RE
01:17aBAIDU : China's Private-Sector Bellwether, Reports 62% Profit Drop -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 500 M
EBIT 2019 411 M
Net income 2019 895 M
Finance 2019 12 444 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 40,6x
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 36 479 M
Chart BAIDU
Duration : Period :
Baidu Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 141,55  $
Last Close Price 104,22  $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Yuan Qing Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU-34.29%36 479
ALPHABET14.88%831 692
NAVER CORP--.--%16 703
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION0.75%11 979
YANDEX33.13%11 902
SOGOU INC-18.48%1 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group