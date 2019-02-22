Log in
BAIDU (BIDU)

Baidu : Why Some Investors Are Skeptical About China's Search Giant -- Update

0
02/22/2019 | 04:42am EST

By Joanne Chiu

China's Baidu has lost more ground to its bigger online rivals Alibaba and Tencent, as measured in market-value terms, as competition grows and China's economy slows.

What's Happening

Baidu Inc., the operator of China's largest search engine, reported after close of trading Thursday in New York 22% revenue growth in the fourth quarter. While that was stronger than expected, net profit halved to 2.08 billion yuan ($303 million). Baidu's shares jumped 3.8% in aftermarket trading.

The earnings were affected by higher costs amid fierce competition and increased spending at separately listed video-streaming service unit iQiyi. On the same day, iQiyi reported a wider quarterly loss, as it continued to invest in original content.

Over the years, Baidu has been considered one of China's "BAT"--a trinity grouping it with e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and social-media and gaming specialist Tencent Holdings Ltd.

However, its full-year profit was just roughly a third of its bigger peers. A market value of about $60.0 billion was about 14% of Alibaba's as of Thursday, down from more than 30% a few years ago. Baidu's shares have rebounded less than its biggest rivals in 2019.

What It Means

Investors have many other ways to bet on China's internet, said Vincent Wen, an investment manager at KCG Securities Asia. "The company has passed its heyday and it's hard for it to play catch up," he said. Mr. Wen said investments in driverless cars would take time to bear fruit, and other initiatives would add to costs.

The company's stock trades at a price of about 16 times forecast earnings, below Tencent's 29 times and Alibaba's 26 times, data compiled by Refinitiv shows. That reflects investor perceptions that Baidu has low growth potential, said Mr. Wen.

Baidu's heavy reliance on advertising also makes it vulnerable in the economic slowdown in China, said Dennis Guan, a senior analyst at hedge fund eFusion Capital. "Marketing spending is always among the first to be cut by corporations as the economy slows," he said.

Mr. Guan said Baidu had also been hit as Chinese consumers shift to browsing on smartphones rather than desktops, while its newsfeed service faces threats from competitors including Beijing-based Bytedance Ltd.

Others are more positive. U.S. fund manager Artisan Partners lifted its stake more than 13% in the fourth quarter, to more than 7 million shares, filings show. In an earlier update to investors, one of the group's funds said it was attracted to "Baidu's high profitability and net cash position" and expects it to grow as online search takes a bigger slice of Chinese advertising spending.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU 2.37% 156.1 Delayed Quote.7.59%
BAIDU 0.37% 171.81 Delayed Quote.7.23%
