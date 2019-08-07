Log in
Elektrobit : chosen as partner by Baidu to enable safe autonomous driving for Apollo

08/07/2019 | 11:04am EDT

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Elektrobit (EB), a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, today signed a strategic partnership in which EB will provide automotive infrastructure software for the Apollo Computing Unit (ACU), Baidu's advanced in-vehicle computing platform for autonomous driving.

Elektrobit logo (PRNewsFoto/Elektrobit)

The ACU, an autonomous driving in-vehicle computing platform for mass production, is one of the most important products of Baidu Apollo, which is being developed with 156 industry partners including Chinese automakers.

EB is providing its EB tresos automotive basic software products to the Baidu ACU-Advanced Automated Valet Parking project. EB tresos enables the development of AUTOSAR standard-compliant software for automotive electronic control units (ECUs) with the highest levels of functional safety, up to ISO 26262 ASIL D. EB's industry-leading software will allow car manufacturers and suppliers using ACU to expedite the market introduction of safe systems for Automated Valet Parking.

EB is an important strategic partner and plays an integral role in Baidu's ongoing efforts to accelerate the intelligent transformation of the automotive industry. Elektrobit's software is cutting-edge in terms of capabilities and adheres to the absolute highest quality and safety standards in the industry. EB will be deeply engaged with the Baidu Apollo team.

"Baidu Apollo has made tremendous strides in just two years since its launch, with support from leaders in the automotive industry, in China and around the world," said Alexander Kocher, President and Managing Director, Elektrobit. "China is an important and strategic market for EB, therefore we are glad to bring our products and experience into the ACU. We are extremely proud to be a partner and look forward to working with Baidu as well as the whole industry to accelerate the development of automated driving based on Apollo."

The partnership was unveiled today during a signing ceremony between the two organizations. Elektrobit is also working with Baidu Apollo in further areas and just published a joint whitepaper on reliable and safe maps for automated driving.

About Elektrobit (EB)
Elektrobit (EB) is an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 30 years serving the industry, EB's software powers over one billion devices in more than 100 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for connected car infrastructure, human machine interface (HMI) technologies, navigation, driver assistance, electronic control units (ECUs), and software engineering services. EB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Continental. For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com.

About Baidu
Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make the complicated world simpler for users and enterprises through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU." Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

For more information: 
Silvia Bartels
Head of Public Relations, Elektrobit
Tel. +49 9131 7701-6916
Mobile. +49 1522 2826483
Email: silvia.bartels@elektrobit.com

Eva Pang
Marketing Manager, Elektrobit in China
Tel. +86 21 5043 1951 – 806
Email: Haihong.Pang@elektrobit.com

Stephannie Depa
Breakaway Communications for EB
Tel. +1 415 358-2485
Mobile. +1 530 864-0136
Email : sdepa@breakawaycom.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elektrobit-chosen-as-partner-by-baidu-to-enable-safe-autonomous-driving-for-apollo-300897849.html

SOURCE Elektrobit


© PRNewswire 2019
