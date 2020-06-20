BAIDU 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baidu, Inc. - BIDU

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until June 22, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Baidu, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BIDU), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 16, 2019, and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Baidu investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-baidu-inc-securities-litigation

Baidu and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 7, 2020, post-market, the Company was ordered by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”), China’s internet regulator, to remove improper information and “low-brow content” from its internet search engine, that the content review on some of its news feed channels was not “strict,” “exerted bad influence to the society,” and violated relevant Chinese laws and regulations.

On this news, the price of Baidu’s shares fell, damaging shareholders.

The case is Ikeda v. Baidu, Inc., et al., 20-cv-02768

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

