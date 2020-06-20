Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baidu, Inc.    BIDU

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BAIDU 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baidu, Inc. - BIDU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/20/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until June 22, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Baidu, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BIDU), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 16, 2019, and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Baidu investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-baidu-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Baidu and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 7, 2020, post-market, the Company was ordered by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”), China’s internet regulator, to remove improper information and “low-brow content” from its internet search engine, that the content review on some of its news feed channels was not “strict,” “exerted bad influence to the society,” and violated relevant Chinese laws and regulations.

On this news, the price of Baidu’s shares fell, damaging shareholders.

The case is Ikeda v. Baidu, Inc., et al., 20-cv-02768

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAIDU, INC.
06/20BAIDU 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Exce..
BU
06/19BAIDU 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick ..
BU
06/17LEGAL DEADLINE ALERT—The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds ..
AQ
06/17A Chinese Video Streaming Tie-Up Would be a Drama Worth Watching -- Heard on ..
DJ
06/17TikTok owner ByteDance first quarter revenue soared to around $5.6 billion - ..
RE
06/16BAIDU : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED AND TRUSTED FIRM, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of I..
PR
06/16EXCLUSIVE : Tencent aims to become biggest shareholder of video streaming rival ..
RE
06/12Tech Firms Lift Hong Kong Bid For New Listings -- WSJ
DJ
06/11Samsung Gets Zero Waste to Landfill Mark for All Manufacturing Sites
DJ
06/11Hong Kong's Bid for Chinese Tech Listings Gets $6.6 Billion Endorsement
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 111 B 15 629 M 15 629 M
Net income 2020 10 124 M 1 432 M 1 432 M
Net cash 2020 102 B 14 393 M 14 393 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 300 B 42 422 M 42 422 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 37 779
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 1 024,36 CNY
Last Close Price 870,22 CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-2.63%42 422
ALPHABET INC.6.33%974 868
NAVER CORPORATION33.78%30 018
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION11.06%22 800
YANDEX4.90%14 949
SOGOU INC.-4.40%1 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group