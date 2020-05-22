Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baidu, Inc.    BIDU

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BAIDU LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED INVESTOR FIRM, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – BIDU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) between March 16, 2019, and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important June 22, 2020 deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Baidu investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Baidu class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1845.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Baidu’s feed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards; (2) the foregoing noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu’s services and products; (3) accordingly, the Company’s revenues derived from its online marketing services were unlikely to be sustainable; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 22, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1845html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAIDU, INC.
05:46pBAIDU LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED INVESTOR FIRM, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Invest..
BU
10:16aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another Chinese company leaving the Nasdaq
05/21Chinese Stock Update by the Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. – Sen..
AQ
05/21Baidu weighs leaving the Nasdaq -sources
RE
05/21EXCLUSIVE : Baidu considers leaving the Nasdaq to boost its valuation - sources
RE
05/20Alibaba to invest $1.4 billion in AI system for smart speakers
RE
05/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/19IQiyi's ADRs Fall on Wider 1Q Loss, Revenue Challenges Amid Pandemic
DJ
05/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 111 B
EBIT 2020 7 221 M
Net income 2020 10 179 M
Finance 2020 102 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,55x
P/E ratio 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales2020 -0,60x
EV / Sales2021 -0,64x
Capitalization 35 611 M
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 1 027,28 CNY
Last Close Price 103,32 CNY
Spread / Highest target 1 214%
Spread / Average Target 894%
Spread / Lowest Target 552%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-12.88%37 924
ALPHABET INC.5.10%958 948
NAVER CORPORATION23.59%26 424
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-4.77%19 723
YANDEX-6.53%13 314
SOGOU INC.-30.33%1 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group