Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baidu, Inc.    BIDU

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAIDU : LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – BIDU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) between March 16, 2019, and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important June 22, 2020 deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Baidu investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Baidu class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1845.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Baidu’s feed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards; (2) the foregoing noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu’s services and products; (3) accordingly, the Company’s revenues derived from its online marketing services were unlikely to be sustainable; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 22, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1845html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAIDU, INC.
07:01pBAIDU : LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Inve..
BU
04/29BAIDU ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
PR
04/29BIDU STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims A..
PR
04/29BAIDU : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Cla..
BU
04/28BAIDU : Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Informs Investors of the Pending Class Action ..
AQ
04/27INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
04/24BAIDU SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
04/24INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
04/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
04/24Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 111 B
EBIT 2020 6 131 M
Net income 2020 11 479 M
Finance 2020 98 326 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,12x
P/E ratio 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales2020 -0,57x
EV / Sales2021 -0,65x
Capitalization 34 903 M
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 1 011,58  CNY
Last Close Price 100,92  CNY
Spread / Highest target 1 223%
Spread / Average Target 902%
Spread / Lowest Target 568%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Haifeng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-21.15%34 471
ALPHABET INC.0.21%915 964
NAVER CORPORATION-1.00%23 572
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.72%18 083
YANDEX-8.92%12 979
SOGOU INC.-25.05%1 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group