Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baidu, Inc.    BIDU

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAIDU SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baidu, Inc. - BIDU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 22, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Baidu, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BIDU), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 16, 2019, and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Baidu and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-bidu/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 22, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Baidu and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 7, 2020, post-market, the Company was ordered by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”), China’s internet regulator, remove improper information and “low-brow content” from its internet search engine, that the content review on some of its news feed channels was not “strict,” “exerted bad influence to the society,” and violated relevant Chinese laws and regulations.

On this news, the price of Baidu’s shares fell, damaging shareholders.

The case is Ikeda v. Baidu, Inc., et al., 20-cv-02768.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAIDU, INC.
04/24BAIDU SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
04/24INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
04/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
04/24Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
04/24BIDU SHARHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of..
BU
04/24BAIDU : resumes newsfeed function after cyberspace regulator's complaints
RE
04/23THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Baidu In..
BU
04/23GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
04/23Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) ..
BU
04/23BIDU SHARHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of..
PR
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 112 B
EBIT 2020 6 442 M
Net income 2020 11 414 M
Finance 2020 99 477 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
EV / Sales2021 0,96x
Capitalization 247 B
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 1 017,55  CNY
Last Close Price 714,85  CNY
Spread / Highest target 86,8%
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Haifeng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-20.13%34 533
ALPHABET INC.-4.69%875 410
NAVER CORPORATION1.85%22 384
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.27%17 299
YANDEX-17.22%11 516
SOGOU INC.-25.93%1 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group