Baidu : Profit and Revenue Rise

By Maria Armental

Chinese search provider Baidu Inc.'s fourth-quarter profit and revenue rose, driven by its core business.

But the Beijing-based company, which had delayed its earnings report citing the coronavirus epidemic, on Thursday projected core revenue would decline 10% to 18% this quarter, missing Wall Street targets.

Baidu's core business relies on advertising from Chinese retail, health-care and other companies and is considered a bellwether for China's private sector. In the most recent quarter, however, Baidu reported a 2% decline from online marketing revenue.

At the same time, Baidu is trying to move beyond its search business, pushing into areas related to artificial intelligence, including autonomous driving and smart speakers.

Baidu's profit for the quarter tripled to 6.35 billion yuan ($902 million), or 18.25 yuan an American depositary receipt, from the year-earlier quarter, it said Thursday. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to 26.54 yuan an ADR from 13.42 yuan an ADR a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6% to 28.88 billion yuan ($4.10 billion), at the high end of Baidu's January preliminary figures of 28.3 billion yuan to 28.9 billion yuan.

Analysts expected a profit of 12.22 yuan an ADR, or 17.38 yuan an ADR as adjusted, on 28 billion yuan in revenue.

This quarter, Baidu expects revenue will range from 21 billion yuan to 22.9 billion yuan. Analysts expected Baidu's revenue this quarter will fall to about 24.07 billion yuan from a year earlier.

