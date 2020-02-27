Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baidu, Inc.    BIDU

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/27 04:00:00 pm
119.91 USD   -2.94%
07:33pBAIDU : Profit and Revenue Rise
DJ
05:29pBaidu expects first-quarter revenue below estimates amid coronavirus fears
RE
02/26NEW CHINESE BILLIONAIRES OUTPACE U.S. BY 3 TO 1 : Hurun
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Baidu : Profit and Revenue Rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 07:33pm EST

By Maria Armental

Chinese search provider Baidu Inc.'s fourth-quarter profit and revenue rose, driven by its core business.

But the Beijing-based company, which had delayed its earnings report citing the coronavirus epidemic, on Thursday projected core revenue would decline 10% to 18% this quarter, missing Wall Street targets.

Baidu's core business relies on advertising from Chinese retail, health-care and other companies and is considered a bellwether for China's private sector. In the most recent quarter, however, Baidu reported a 2% decline from online marketing revenue.

At the same time, Baidu is trying to move beyond its search business, pushing into areas related to artificial intelligence, including autonomous driving and smart speakers.

Baidu's profit for the quarter tripled to 6.35 billion yuan ($902 million), or 18.25 yuan an American depositary receipt, from the year-earlier quarter, it said Thursday. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to 26.54 yuan an ADR from 13.42 yuan an ADR a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6% to 28.88 billion yuan ($4.10 billion), at the high end of Baidu's January preliminary figures of 28.3 billion yuan to 28.9 billion yuan.

Analysts expected a profit of 12.22 yuan an ADR, or 17.38 yuan an ADR as adjusted, on 28 billion yuan in revenue.

This quarter, Baidu expects revenue will range from 21 billion yuan to 22.9 billion yuan. Analysts expected Baidu's revenue this quarter will fall to about 24.07 billion yuan from a year earlier.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. -2.94% 119.91 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 7.0046 Delayed Quote.0.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAIDU, INC.
07:33pBAIDU : Profit and Revenue Rise
DJ
05:29pBaidu expects first-quarter revenue below estimates amid coronavirus fears
RE
02/26NEW CHINESE BILLIONAIRES OUTPACE U.S : Hurun
RE
02/25Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai raises $462 million in Toyota-led funding
RE
02/25EXCLUSIVE : Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai raises $500 million in Toyota-led..
RE
02/25China's main manufacturing hubs reboot after virus shutdown
RE
02/24BAIDU, INC. : annual earnings release
02/21BAIDU : From coal to cars - what big data is China tracking to put virus-hit bus..
RE
02/12Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/11BAIDU : New Report from Facemoji Keyboard Shows Most Popular Emoji on Dating App..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 107 B
EBIT 2019 3 806 M
Net income 2019 2 049 M
Finance 2019 80 313 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 139x
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 300 B
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 1 059,11  CNY
Last Close Price 839,79  CNY
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Yuan Qing Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-2.26%42 806
ALPHABET INC.3.81%956 575
NAVER CORPORATION-1.32%22 428
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.47%18 398
YANDEX-4.58%13 689
SOGOU INC.-10.99%1 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group