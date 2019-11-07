Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baidu, Inc.    BIDU

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Baidu beats third-quarter estimates fuelled by video streaming growth; shares up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 01:51am EST

Baidu Inc reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue as more people signed up with the company's video streaming platform iQIYI, sending the Chinese search engine company's shares up 5% after market.

Baidu has been trying to cut its dependence on its core search business, which accounts for three-quarters of the company's revenue. The company has had limited success so far with its cloud services and artificial intelligence businesses, but its listed subsidiary iQIYI, a Netflix-like video service, is popular with young people.

Third-quarter revenue from iQIYI, which competes with Alibaba-backed Youku and Tencent Holdings' Tencent Video, rose nearly 7% from a year earlier to 7.4 billion yuan ($1.06 billion), as the service crossed 105.8 million subscribers in September. IQIYI's shares rose 4% in extended trading.

A relatively new bet - offering mini-programmes within the Baidu App to boost traffic - is gathering steam as well. Traffic to the app surged 25% in the third quarter, the company said in a statement.

"The changes we initiated this year are paying off," Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li said in an internal letter reviewed by Reuters.

But revenue from Baidu's core business fell 3% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, weighing on overall sales that were flat from a year earlier at 28.08 billion yuan but ahead of the analyst estimate of 27.49 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Baidu reported a net loss of 6.37 billion yuan in the quarter mainly due to losses from the company's equity investments, versus a profit of 12.40 billion yuan a year earlier.

Excluding these losses and other one-time items, Baidu earned 12.61 yuan per American depository share (ADS), beating estimates of 7.88 yuan per ADS.

Baidu, like other Chinese internet companies, is dealing with tightening regulation even as the overall economy slows.

These issues were for now weighing on Baidu's revenue, Li said on a post-earnings call.

"These things, I think, will be temporary and we also think that the macro environment is stabilising. We do think that eventually revenue will catch up with traffic," he said.

Baidu, whose search engine dominates the market in China, forecast fourth-quarter revenue between 27.10 billion yuan and 28.70 billion yuan. Analysts expect 27.52 billion yuan.

The company's ADS, which have lost nearly a third of their value this year, were up about 5% at $112.74 in extended trading.

By Akanksha Rana and Brenda Goh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.19% 184.16 Delayed Quote.32.78%
BAIDU, INC. -0.64% 107.36 Delayed Quote.-32.31%
IQIYI, INC. -1.86% 17.46 Delayed Quote.19.64%
NASPERS LIMITED 0.55% 2196.5 End-of-day quote.-21.55%
NETFLIX 0.19% 288.59 Delayed Quote.7.82%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.30% 334 End-of-day quote.6.10%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.04% 7.0165 Delayed Quote.1.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAIDU, INC.
01:51aBaidu beats third-quarter estimates fuelled by video streaming growth; shares..
RE
01:22aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:36aBaidu Reports Loss Tied to Investment in Travel Company -- Update
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06BAIDU : 4Q Revenue Forecast Implies A Potential 1% Decline Up To a 6% Gain
DJ
11/06BAIDU : Reports Loss on Investment Write-Down
DJ
11/06BAIDU INC. : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06BAIDU : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 034 M
EBIT 2019 78,0 M
Net income 2019 874 M
Finance 2019 12 441 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 47,8x
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,41x
Capitalization 37 419 M
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 137,27  $
Last Close Price 107,36  $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ya Qin Zhang President
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-32.31%37 419
ALPHABET23.59%890 893
NAVER CORP--.--%20 308
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION37.22%16 760
YANDEX26.22%11 339
SOGOU INC.0.38%2 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group