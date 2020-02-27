Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baidu, Inc.    BIDU

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Baidu expects first-quarter revenue below estimates amid coronavirus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 05:29pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man takes pictures at the 2018 Baidu World conference and exhibit in Beijing

China's Baidu Inc forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Thursday, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country, sending its shares down 1% in extended trading.

The company, whose search engine dominates the country's market, forecast current-quarter revenue between 21 billion yuan ($2.99 billion) and 22.9 billion yuan, while analysts had expected 23.08 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"The coronavirus situation in China is evolving, and business visibility is very limited," Baidu said.

The virus, believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

The outbreak, which is expected to pile more pressure on the country's economy, has resulted in companies laying off workers and seek cheaper funding. It has also disrupted supply chains ranging from the car industry to smartphones.

Baidu's revenue forecast represents a decline of 5% to 13% and assumes core business revenue to be lower by 10% to 18%.

CICC analyst Natalie Wu expects the impact of the outbreak to be controllable and short term, according to a preview note.

Earlier this month, China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd warned of a drop in fourth-quarter revenue at its key e-commerce businesses.

FORECAST OVERSHADOWS Q4 BEAT

Last month, Baidu delayed the announcement of its quarterly results by more than two weeks and advised employees in the country to work from home for a time period after the Lunar New Year holiday due to the outbreak.

Total revenue rose to 28.88 billion yuan during the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 27.2 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 28.42 billion yuan.

Sales from iQIYI ? a Netflix-like video service which competes with Alibaba-backed Youku and Tencent Holdings' Tencent Video ? jumped 7% to 7.5 billion yuan. iQIYI had 106.9 million subscribers as of Dec. 31.

On an adjusted basis, Baidu earned 26.54 yuan per American depository share. Analysts were expecting 24.24 yuan per ADS.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.78% 205.03 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
BAIDU, INC. -2.94% 119.91 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
IQIYI, INC. 0.66% 24.42 Delayed Quote.14.92%
NETFLIX, INC. -1.99% 371.71 Delayed Quote.11.29%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.50% 399.6 End-of-day quote.0.50%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.19% 7.01047 Delayed Quote.0.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAIDU, INC.
05:29pBaidu expects first-quarter revenue below estimates amid coronavirus fears
RE
02/26NEW CHINESE BILLIONAIRES OUTPACE U.S : Hurun
RE
02/25Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai raises $462 million in Toyota-led funding
RE
02/25EXCLUSIVE : Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai raises $500 million in Toyota-led..
RE
02/25China's main manufacturing hubs reboot after virus shutdown
RE
02/24BAIDU, INC. : annual earnings release
02/21BAIDU : From coal to cars - what big data is China tracking to put virus-hit bus..
RE
02/12Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/11BAIDU : New Report from Facemoji Keyboard Shows Most Popular Emoji on Dating App..
BU
02/04Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 107 B
EBIT 2019 3 806 M
Net income 2019 2 049 M
Finance 2019 80 313 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 144x
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 301 B
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 1 059,11  CNY
Last Close Price 867,42  CNY
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Yuan Qing Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-2.26%42 806
ALPHABET INC.3.81%956 575
NAVER CORPORATION-1.32%22 428
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.47%18 398
YANDEX-4.58%13 689
SOGOU INC.-10.99%1 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group