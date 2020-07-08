Log in
BAIDU, INC.

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
China cracks down on poor taste in renewed bid to clean the internet

07/08/2020 | 11:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Woman walks past signs of Alibaba Culture and Entertainment Group and video-streaming platform Youku, at the Beijing International Cultural and Creative Industry Expo, in Beijing

China has punished video platforms including Alibaba-backed Youku and Baidu-backed iQiyi for carrying "low taste" content in a renewed effort to clean up the internet, a pornography watchdog said.

Authorities have outlawed more than 12,000 websites and deleted 8.4 billion pieces of pornography-related content in the first half of the year in a "Cleaning the Web 2020" campaign, the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications said.

It did not specify what it meant by pieces of content nor did it elaborate on the punishment meted out to the platforms except that it was "administrative penalties".

The office, in a statement on its website, also said it shut down websites that spread illicit information from "pickup artists" and it had asked online forums such as Baidu Tieba and Bytedance's Douyin to delete such material.

It said it also cracked down on platforms like Sina Weibo directing internet traffic to pornographic sites.

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Robert Birsel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 8.95% 257.68 Delayed Quote.21.49%
BAIDU, INC. 2.20% 130.64 Delayed Quote.3.35%
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED -1.84% 7.45 End-of-day quote.-14.17%
IQIYI, INC. -1.89% 22.89 Delayed Quote.10.52%
SINA CORPORATION 0.42% 40.27 Delayed Quote.0.85%
WEIBO CORPORATION -3.15% 38.16 Delayed Quote.-14.99%
Financials
Sales 2020 110 B 15 794 M 15 794 M
Net income 2020 9 893 M 1 414 M 1 414 M
Net cash 2020 102 B 14 548 M 14 548 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 315 B 45 027 M 45 088 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 37 779
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 1 026,47 CNY
Last Close Price 915,05 CNY
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.3.35%44 059
ALPHABET INC.12.26%1 015 456
NAVER CORPORATION51.47%34 023
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION17.14%23 867
YANDEX15.50%17 599
SOGOU INC.-4.18%1 706
